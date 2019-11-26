NAVAJO & APACHE COUNTY — As of Saturday, Nov. 23, power was restored to all areas affected by last week’s winter storm. Heavy wind, rain and snow in some areas caused damage to Navopache Electric Cooperative (NEC) electrical poles, fuses and transformers.
“Due to the storm that brought us heavy winds, rain and heavy, wet snow we have crews continuing to work to restore service for the members still affected by this outage,” read a press release issued by Navopache last Friday, Nov. 22.
Areas that were without power included Greer, Springerville, Eagar, Green’s Peak, Pinetop-Lakeside, Vernon, Whiteriver, Josh Ranch, Hannagan Meadow and Nutrioso as well as a few areas in Catron County in New Mexico.
In response, Navopache crews and some volunteer crews worked “diligently and systematically” to make “necessary repairs to restore service to affected members as soon as safely possible,” wrote NEC Communications Specialist Jennifer Wade in one of several press releases issued by the cooperative.
During the outage period between Thursday and Saturday, some areas experienced “spotty outages” while crews patrolled affected lines and make necessary repairs. In addition, some areas reported completely downed power lines.
Navajo County also worked with the American Red Cross to staff warming centers at the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District station in Lakeside, and later at the Vernon Fire Department.
“We apologize for the hardships that the outage has caused and want our members to know that we appreciate the patience, understanding and support of our crews while they work to restore the service,” added Wade.
To report downed lines:
Call their local office at 928-368-5118 or toll free 877-760-7428 to report the location of the downed line. Please do not report it through Facebook as dispatch needs to record it so crews can add that to their line patrols. Please stay away from power lines that are on the ground.
