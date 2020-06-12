Covid 19 has interrupted a lot of summer plans, to say the least. One of those things was the ability to maintain the Cooperative Extension garden in Holbrook. However, it became a great opportunity to explore additional ways to garden and other ways to produce food in general. Below is just one of those ways . . .
This morning I was cleaning out my produce bowl – you know the one that sits on your counter with onions, apples, bananas, and other random vegetables that don’t need refrigeration? (We really shouldn’t put them together because they ripen faster – but that’s a later issue!) So, back to my onions …
What to do with them? Do you throw them out? Grandma is whispering in my ear “Waste not want not.” Usually I peel them, save what is good, then chop and freeze them. BUT, since I have regrown green onions from the trimmed root ends, why can’t I do the same with these onions?
I’m starting by cutting along the edge of the onion. Carefully! Don’t cut off the root end. See that bulb looking thing there in the middle? That is what we will be saving.
Keep cutting around the onion until that bulb is free. Set the pieces of onion aside to chop later and the peels can go to the compost pile.
