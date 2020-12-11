At 1100 hours this 7th day of December at the Veteran Park in Lakeside a ceremony was held with 30 people in attendance.

IMG-3396 From left to right VFW Post 2364 Quartermaster John Beeler and Chaplain Robert Chamberlain, Post 60 Whiteriver. IMG-3398 Honor Guard Firing Squad from left to right Robert Chamberlain, Dennis Faden, David Brown and Colleen Faden of American Legion Post 60.

IMG-3400 Past Commander AL Jones of VFW Post 2364 blowing TAPS

