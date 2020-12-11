At 1100 hours this 7th day of December at the Veteran Park in Lakeside a ceremony was held with 30 people in attendance.
IMG-3396 From left to right VFW Post 2364 Quartermaster John Beeler and Chaplain Robert Chamberlain, Post 60 Whiteriver. IMG-3398 Honor Guard Firing Squad from left to right Robert Chamberlain, Dennis Faden, David Brown and Colleen Faden of American Legion Post 60.
IMG-3400 Past Commander AL Jones of VFW Post 2364 blowing TAPS
Remembering Pearl Harbor
- By Kathleen Chamberlain American Legion Unit 76
-
-
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Social Marketplace
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Mother allegedly beaten by son in St. Johns
- 9 Arrested on Fort Apache Indian Reservation
- COVID-19 cases spike in region
- Zolton takes down another drug smuggler
- Details emerge in Eagar attempted murder case
- COVID-19 UPDATES: WMAT, Whiteriver schools, Navajo Nation & Show Low Shines Parade
- No Sledding Hill
- Navajo, Apache counties way above state, national COVID average
- Emotional goodbye to Mayor Seymore, Councilor Gene Kelley
- Sun Valley accused killer to be evaluated for competency
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- No Sledding Hill (9)
- No sanctuary for voter fraud (8)
- PTLS Planning and Zoning recommends marijuana ban (6)
- Pinal GOP chair 'hearing stories' about voting machines in Maricopa County (6)
- Criminal activity? (6)
- PTLS passes emergency declaration on recreational marijuana (6)
- Counting votes (5)
- Emotional goodbye to Mayor Seymore, Councilor Gene Kelley (3)
- Watching the news (3)
- It's been over a long time (3)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.