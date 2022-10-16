Soaring inflation.
Rising crime.
A persistent pandemic.
A record deficit.
Decaying infrastructure.
The most ambitious investments in a generation.
The world’s strongest economy.
Plunging child poverty.
Rep. Tom O’Halleran offered a complicated, earnest assessment of two tumultuous years as he made his case for re-election at a recent gathering of Rim Country Democrats following a well-attended march for women’s rights.
The three-term incumbent in the redrawn Congressional District 2 now represents all of Gila, Navajo and Apache counties, along with most of the rest of Northern and Eastern Arizona. The heavily rural district includes the Hopi, Navajo and Apache reservations — but also has a Republican majority based in rural areas like Payson and Show Low. O’Halleran is a former Chicago homicide detective, Flagstaff school board member and state lawmaker, who prides himself on sponsoring bipartisan bills and has focused on land management, wildfires and natural resources. He has also focused on ensuring projects for the district end up in major spending bills.
“We are at a unique time — people are saying things that are just not factual,” said O’Halleran of the extreme polarization and unsupported claims of election fraud. “We should always try to work together. I’m not known as a firebrand. I’m looking for solutions. We spent $6.7 trillion (on infrastructure and COVID relief measures) that was bipartisan.”
One member of the audience said, “But where does all that money come from?”
“You,” said O’Halleran. “But you have to ask yourself: How many more people would have died (in the pandemic)? A million died as it is — how many more would have died? You have to look into the future. It took Congress 20 years to do a major infrastructure bill; we got it done at $1.5 trillion. Think what we could have done if we’d acted sooner. We’re paying now for future generations — but that’s what we do in America. We look to our children and our grandchildren.”
O’Halleran is facing a challenge by Republican Eli Crane, a businessman and former Navy SEAL who says O’Halleran is a good man who has consistently supported disastrous Democratic policies on the border and spending. Crane is endorsed by former President Donald Trump and embraces the unproven claims that the 2020 election was tainted by widespread fraud. Crane maintains the Democrats and others seek to impose tyrannical, uncontrolled government on the nation.
In his Payson appearance last week, O’Halleran maintained that the trillions of dollars in COVID relief and infrastructure spending Democrats have enacted with key Republican support in the past two years have reduced the death toll from COVID, made a generational investment in decaying infrastructure and left the nation with the world’s strongest economy.
But the nation is also coping with the highest inflation rates since the 1980s and an all-time-record budget deficit, which will prove increasingly costly as interest rates rise. The latest figures show the federal government had a deficit of $2.8 trillion in 2021, a decrease of $360 billion from the previous year. The national debt has topped $31 trillion.
But O’Halleran said the nation must continue to invest in its future.
For instance, the federal spending during the pandemic included direct aid to families that had the effect of at least temporarily reducing child poverty by 50%, the lowest level on record, according to the US Census Bureau.
“We can’t protect our freedom without a strong economy. We have an electrical grid that’s not keeping up with our economy. We’re buying our computer chips from China. We’re not investing in police. We’re playing catch-up with all this stuff. Congress has not been making the hard decisions, but that’s what Congress is there for.”
He said some members of Congress would rather make political points than solve real problems. He cited the chronic practice of funding the government through temporary, piecemeal continuing resolutions, largely due to the need for 60 Senate votes to get around the filibuster.
“Every time we do another short-term, continuing resolution (to keep the government running) it costs us 5 or 10 billion. We are all Americans. We love this country. We have an obligation to find a better future for our children.”
O’Halleran said he has tried to remain focused on helping solve the problems of the district. He said he lobbied for the American Rescue plan to include $10 billion for public safety, mindful that district communities like Globe have among the highest crime rates in the state.
“A lot of these rural police departments have half the personnel they need. You’ve got police chiefs working at night covering shifts. When I was a police officer in Chicago and I called for help, the biggest problem was managing the traffic jam when all the cars showed up. Chicago has 13,000 officers. But if it’s two in the morning here and an officer needs help, how long does it take someone to get there? If you’re on the reservation, it can take hours. In some tribal lands, you have two officers in the whole course of the day. It costs $50,000 to train an officer, but these rural departments train up an officer and then lose them to an urban department paying more money.”
He said the country faces complex, intractable problems, which demand hard choices and bipartisan solutions.
“The virus is still killing 400 people a day, and we’ve got six variants of concern overseas. Some of the vaccines are not as effective now. So it isn’t over, but this country came back from the pandemic with the strongest economy anywhere in the world.”
But the challenges continue. “Look at Ukraine. You’ve got this nut job (Putin) who says we’re going to bomb people that never attacked us, and hold back food for the world. We have to deal with that, and you don’t do that just by hoping.”
