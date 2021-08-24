Wallow in that lovely monsoon moisture.
Because we’re in for it.
Especially in Arizona.
But maybe not so much in Payson or the White Mountains.
You can draw all of those conclusions from the latest United Nations Climate Assessment, a massive, 4,000-page study involving 200 scientists from 195 countries — in preparation for November’s world-wide climate summit.
The world’s already warming at a pace unprecedented in the past 2,000 years, the report concluded — and will likely get worse. Much worse. The 2.7 degree F increase in average temperatures compared to the 20th Century average means the planet hasn’t been this hot for at least 125,000 years.
The scientists now say that human actions have “unequivocally” contributed to the warming due to the buildup of heat-trapping pollutants in the atmosphere — including carbon dioxide, methane and others. The concentrations of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere have increases about 50% since the onset of industrialization.
Given current trends, we can expect an additional 4.5 and 7.2 degrees F in the second half of this century. That’s both more precise and higher than the projections made in 2015, due to advances in the computer climate models that turn a mass of measurements into predictions for the future.
Worse yet, some of the models are now predicting even larger increases — depending on some of the assumptions made about the balance between water and ice deep inside clouds.
Only deep, immediate and lasting efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions will avert the disastrous, worst-case scenario, the scientists concluded. Fortunately, global policy changes have a small chance of limiting the increase in coming decades to 2.7 degrees F. Climate scientists say that above that level higher temperatures could trigger a much faster rush of change, including global disasters like the melting of the ice caps and the Greenland Ice Sheet and catastrophic sea level rise.
But even that best-case scenario represents more warming than we’ve seen so far — which is an increase of about 1 degree C globally and 2 degrees C in Arizona. The temperature of the ocean has risen by about 1 degree and no one’s sure how much more of the excess heat the oceans can absorb without cascading changes.
The projected increase in average temperatures will have a host of terrible impacts on Arizona. We have had something of the preview in the past several years, with “unprecedented drought,” empty reservoirs and record-breaking wildfires — all influenced by record temperatures.
Many of those impacts might actually fall more lightly on Payson, Show Low and other mountain communities – with the exception of the big projected increase in wildfires.
The Salt River Project recently did a study that concluded the Salt River watershed remains something of a climate sweet spot. The reservoirs on the Salt won’t be as strongly affected by the change in the snowfall and spring runoff patterns. This is evident this year if you compare the nearly empty reservoirs on the Colorado River to the still amply supply of water in Lake Roosevelt.
Moreover, a 5-10 degree increase in average temperatures could turn a 120-degree June day in Payson into a hellish 128 degrees – while boosting the temperature in Payson from 98 to a still bearable 108.
In addition, the climate projections still aren’t fine-grained enough to issue detailed predictions on Arizona’s monsoon season. Complete failures of the summer rain like last year could become more frequent. However, wet monsoons like this year could also become more frequent. The monsoon doesn’t reach Utah, Nevada, California, Colorado or the Pacific Northwest — which is why they’re all battling record fires and temperatures while we bask in our afternoon rains.
Finally, both Rim Country and the White Mountains have small populations and ample water. The White Mountains catch storms guided by the Jetstream from the Pacific in the winter and the monsoon rains boiling up off the Gulf of California in the summer. Meanwhile, Payson and other Rim Country communities can rely on water from the C.C. Cragin Reservoir atop the Rim. So Payson, Show Low and other communities in the region may be spared the worst effects of the coming cycle of drought and heat.
Of course — that’s assuming those communities don’t burn down.
Nonetheless, Arizona appears headed for a climate disaster — barring a dramatic change in policies in the US and other countries responsible for high levels of greenhouse gas emissions. China currently emits 28% of greenhouse gases globally, with a population of 1.4 billion. The US emits 15%, with a population of 320 million. So China produces not quite twice as much greenhouse gas, to support nearly five times the population.
The report details major future impacts in Arizona from the projected rise in temperatures includes:
• Wildfires will grow larger, more frequent and more destructive. On average, more than 2% of the land in Arizona has burned each decade since 1984. Last year, nearly 1 million acres burned. This year, only a wet monsoon prevented another record-breaking year — although the rest of the west is setting wildfire records.
• Snow pack will continue to dwindle in most years – with less snow falling and higher spring temperatures causing faster snowmelt. That’s exactly what happened to us this winter.
• Water available for humans and plants will dwindle. The rising temperatures will dry out the soil and cause more evaporation through plant leaves. Droughts will increase in number and intensity. The water stress on plants will cause dieoffs — like the widespread death of pines and junipers already underway.
• Reservoirs will hold less water, due to the increased evaporation, drier soils and lower snowpack. Already, both Lake Mead and Lake Powell on the Colorado River have reached their lowest levels since they were first filled.
• Rising temperatures will have a big impact on agriculture. Irrigated farms will need more water to enable plants to cope with the heat stress — just when reservoirs start to dry up and available water decreases. Already marginal rangeland will not grow enough grass and browse to sustain ranching. Agriculture current accounts for two-thirds of the water use in Arizona, but many growers already face rationing due to the drought and the low levels in Mead and Powell.
• The Sonoran and Chihuahua deserts will expand — moving to higher elevations and therefore advancing on Payson as it replaces the pinyon juniper and chaparral. Payson will likely lose most of its ponderosa and become more like Gisela and Deer Creek. The vast ponderosa pine forest on the Rim will likely shrink, with only limited recovery from wildfires.
• Pests like bark beetles will flourish, with drought-stricken trees unable to mount an effective defense. This will hasten the landscape level change in vegetation over large areas.
• Higher temperatures will impact human health, as evidenced by the hundreds of heat-related deaths this year in the Pacific northwest, which set numerous, triple-digit temperature records.
• Tribal communities will suffer, since most US reservations were established on marginal lands with limited access to water. Some 30 % of the people who live on the Navajo Reservation have to haul water by truck and some 40% lack electricity. This means they won’t have water or air conditioning to cope with increasingly lethal heat waves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.