Richard King spoke telephonically with the White Mountain Independent to discuss his recently announced write-in candidacy for Arizona’s 6th Legislative District.
King has lived in northern Arizona for just over two years and confesses it’s hard to go back to city life after spending any amount of time in the White Mountains.
“Simply put, living in the Mountains is something else. You get a little closer to God each day you spend next to the pine trees,” King said.
King has called Nutrioso home since he relocated there from Tucson. He moved to Tucson from California shortly after receiving a job offer from Banner Health to assist in its merger with the University of Arizona Medical Center.
“I received an electronic engineering degree in ’99, but I feel like my studies pushed me more into the development and business side of the medical field. My understanding of numbers and how they relate to any business has significantly changed my perspective on most things,” King said.
This perspective change ultimately led him to politics. King said, “Some people think it sounds dirty, and it kind of does, but I have no problem referring to myself as a politician now.”
He believes he’s ready to represent the people of LD6, and he’s hoping his knowledge of business management will help get him there.
King is vying for a seat that has been filled by a Native American since 2013. Carlyle Begay took the chair in 2013, followed by Jamescita Peshlakai in 2017 before relinquishing the seat to Theresa Hatathlie in January of this year. King says he isn’t deterred from assuming a Native American’s chair in a largely Native American district. “It’ll be a refreshing change for the folks in LD6. I’m definitely an outsider when it comes to that culture, but I think a new point of view could be good for the community,” he said.
According to his website, King is “pro Trump, pro America, pro Second Amendment, pro border security, pro law enforcement, pro small business and pro parents in keeping our children safe from school unions who are trying to push CRT and other wokeness onto our children.”
Critical Race Theory is a sticking point in many Navajo communities where people feel their history and culture is being ravaged by the passage of time.
In 2011, The Nation’s website said that the current backlash against teaching the truth about Native American history has added fresh insult to the long legacy of injuries to America’s Indigenous inhabitants, and these sentiments are still felt today.
King said that while he would not negotiate on any terms regarding CRT being taught in schools, he does feel like Navajo history should be discussed more. He said, “The history of these people is very dense and should be discussed more, but that won’t happen through CRT. I believe a structured understanding of their culture is vital to understanding their history and that’s not what CRT does. There isn’t a business in the country that operates by focusing on the past, and we can’t start sliding back now.”
Business ethics are a big talking point for King, similar to former President Donald Trump’s positions. While institutions such as the Harvard Business Review strongly oppose running a country as a business, King believes it takes the right mindset and some education to get the public involved.
“People who have never run a business may not understand, but anyone who has will know that a business mindset for our state and our country can only be a good thing. It’s all about numbers. We have to generate revenue, pay our bills and invest in our people,” King said.
King believes this enterprise mindset can be the deciding factor in the future success of America. He explained that the lack “common sense” thinking has taken a large toll on Arizona, specifically in rural communities.
“I feel like I can be that person to create those changes and bring some focus back to our side of the state. I’m proud to have an opportunity to do this, and while I never served in the military, this is my chance to give back to my country,” King said.
