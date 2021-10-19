Here’s what’s happening for the holidays in Round Valley:
R Lazy J Wildlife Ranch will be hosting a Halloween roundup on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 1 to 4 p.m. for $10 admission. There will be tours, games, a bounce house and snacks.
The inaugural Community Yard Sale and Fall Festival, Oct. 23rd from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot behind the Chamber of Commerce at the only traffic light in Springerville.
The town of Eagar is hosting a Halloween spooktacular and chili cookoff and tasting on Oct. 30. The spooktacular is from 5 to 8 p.m. and will feature trunk or treat, candy, costume contest, haunted house, hot dogs and cocoa courtesy of the Eagar Fire Department. The chili cookoff and tasting will be from 3 to 8 p.m.
Safe treats on Main Street in Springerville will be on Oct. 30 from 5 to 7 p.m.
The White Mountain Community Co-op is putting on two Christmas craft sales. The first one will be Nov. 5-6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the second will be Dec. 3-4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The location is the American Legion Hall on Main Street in Springerville.
The Veterans Day Parade will be Thursday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. It starts in Eagar and goes through Springerville. Applications are available from the Springerville-Eagar Chamber of Commerce.
The American Legion Post 30 will be hosting a Christmas bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact is amcastillo69.ac@gmail.com for more info and vendor applications.
The Springerville-Eagar Christmas Light Parade will be on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. The route is from Eagar to Springerville. Applications are available at the chamber.
