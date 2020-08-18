SAN CARLOS — A prominent Stafford couple, who formally lived in St. Johns, tragically died Friday in a car crash near the San Carlos Apache Airport.
Thomas, 79, and his wife Susan Biggs, 74, died after a two-vehicle fatal collision occurred on U.S. Highway 70 at milepost 264, five miles southeast of the San Carlos Apache Airport on Friday, Aug. 14, at 1:36 p.m. according to Bart Graves, spokesman for the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
Graves stated in an email, “A San Carlos Police Department Officer in an unmarked vehicle was traveling westbound on US-70 and began to make a U-turn in order to travel eastbound. A passenger car, driven by 74-year-old Susan Biggs, of Safford, Arizona, was traveling eastbound on US-70 and collided with the front right corner of the unmarked police vehicle. Following the impact, the police vehicle rolled over onto its roof. The passenger car traveled off the south side of the roadway into a dirt area.”
Thomas Biggs died at the scene and Susan died after being transported to a nearby hospital.
The officer was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Graves.
The collision shut down U.S. Highway 70 for about eight hours.
The Biggs couple formally lived in the St. John’s area. Thomas was the president of Valley National Bank and very prominent in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
They have been described as “two of the nicest people you could ever meet.”
One of the couple’s sons, Thomas Biggs, said the Biggs family moved to the Safford area in 1988 from St. Johns. They had five sons and four daughters. His father was a bank manager and later president for Chase Bank and his mother was a homemaker.
Thomas Biggs said his parents were always together and they served the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints regularly. His father was a bishop for an LDS ward in Safford, and was at one time a stake president in the St. Johns area. His mother was a relief society president and young women president, working with the women and young girls of the church.
The couple served a mission in Portugal together, and after their return, his mother would sing every church hymn in Portuguese. Together, the couple worked in the Gila Valley LDS temple.
The collision is currently still under investigation by the DPS.
Their Obituary
Thomas and Susan Biggs departed this mortal life side by side while returning home to Safford on Aug. 14, when they were suddenly detoured to their Heavenly home. They are reunited with their parents and Tom’s brother and sister. They will be greatly missed by their loving family and so many others whom they consider their eternal friends.
Thomas Worth Biggs was born on July 16, 1941, to Ellis and Nora Biggs in Mesa, Arizona. He was the great-grandson of his namesake and Lehi, Arizona, pioneer, Thomas Biggs.
Tom graduated from Mesa High School. At the age of 19, Tom served a three-year mission in Brazil. He graduated from Arizona State University with a degree in business agriculture. He began his career with the Valley National Bank in Mesa, then became the manager of the bank in Saint Johns. Tom was always wise beyond his years and was called as the Stake President of the Saint Johns Arizona Stake at the age of 36. He also served the community as President of the Rotary Club and on many other boards and commissions.
After moving from St. Johns to Safford, Tom was called to serve as the Bishop of the Safford 5th Ward and later as a member of the Gila Valley Arizona Temple Presidency. He also served as a member of the Eastern Arizona College Governing Board. He was a faithful husband, father, grandfather, and servant of God. He was a steady and calm force for good, exuding kindness and genuine interest in everyone he met. He was a studious and deliberate decision-maker and had a humble and unwavering approach to life.
Susan Joyce Hiatt Biggs was born in Mesa, Arizona, on Nov. 8, 1945, to Dr. Rudger P. Hiatt and Ruth Brinton Hiatt. Susan was the eldest of seven and an accomplished musician, artist, and educator. Susan was always happy and hummed her way through life. She was the epitome of motherhood, raising her nine children who were her priority and joy.
She served as Stake Relief Society President, Stake Young Women’s President, and Temple Assistant Matron. She served tirelessly in scouting, inspiring her five boys to achieve the rank of Eagle. Susan was a graduate of Mesa High School, attended Brigham Young University and graduated from Arizona State University with a degree in English. She loved to read and teach High School English, focusing on students who were excluded from traditional school. Her children fondly referred to her as the paparazzi.
She jokingly said that “if there wasn’t a picture then it didn’t happen.” She kept us all informed of the family through her Biggs family blog. She carefully crocheted miles of blankets, baby blessing clothing, and stuffed animals for her grandchildren. She never missed a birthday and sent an original, artfully drawn card to each family member. She was the most approachable, caring, faithful, joyful person we know, always providing us with the reassurance that all would be well.
Tom and Susan were married on June 19, 1964, in the Mesa Arizona Temple, and recently celebrated their 56th anniversary. They have lived in Mesa, St. Johns and Safford. They served a mission together in Portugal and loved the people and their experience everywhere they resided.
Tom and Susan are survived by their nine children and their spouses, Nathan and Shauna Biggs, Joel and Stephanie Biggs, Daniel and Connie Biggs, Rebecca and Scott Evans, Jeremy and Erika Biggs, Rachel and Tony Alder, Esther and Shad Brown, Thomas and Jennifer Biggs, and Mary and Tyson Richins, 50 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel in Safford. Online condolences may be extended at www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.