SANDERS — A local man sits in the Apache County Jail in St. Johns on a $10 million bond charged with the first-degree murder of his domestic partner of at least five years.
Wade Curtis Carter, 48, was arrested by Apache County Sheriff’s Office deputies after he allegedly murdered his 37-year-old female partner in their home in the Arizona Parks Estates lot 112 sometime in the morning Monday, March 15.
Sanders is off of Highway 191 about 20 miles west of the Arizona-New Mexico border in northeastern Arizona.
ACSO Chief Deputy Roscoe Herrera said Carter was booked into the jail on charges of first-degree murder after deputies found the victim’s body dead from sharp force instrument wounds with Carter still in the home.
The name of the victim was not released pending notification of all next of kin.
Herrera said deputies went to the residence in Arizona Parks estates a little after dispatch got a call of a possible fight in progress at 8:20 a.m.
When deputies arrived they discovered the dead body of Carter’s girlfriend.
Herrera said all evidence they collect in the ongoing investigation of the murder will be forwarded to the Apache County Attorney’s Office for a final decision on how to proceed with prosecution on whatever charges are finally agreed upon.
Herrera said their investigation into the alleged homicide was aided by assistance from members of the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) from northern Arizona, the Puerco Fire Department and their emergency medical personnel and by technicians with the DPS who came up from Phoenix to help.
