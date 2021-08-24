SHOW LOW — Last Friday Gov. Doug Ducey launched a program to help Arizona’s small, locally owned or locally operated businesses with the ongoing workforce shortages. The initiative is named the Back-to-Work Small Business Hiring and Retention Program.
Those in rural areas who rely on summer tourism and forest recreation were slammed with another hardship following forest closures, wildfires and recent statewide floods. The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) hosted at Northland Pioneer College was a driving force behind getting help for small businesses that were impacted by such challenges.
SBDC Director Richard Chanick had a direct influence in the wildfires and floods component of the Back-to-Work Small Business Hiring and Retention Program.
“The idea to assist businesses affected by wildfires and floods was absolutely client-driven,” Chanick said. “This came about 100% through the SBDC doing regular business check-ins with our clients. We are always asking local, small businesses, ‘What are your achievements, your challenges, your problems?’ ”
Business owners in Apache and Navajo counties echoed the same thing.
“We’re dying; we’re struggling because of the 2020 and 2021 forest shutdowns,” said Chanick. “There were hotels losing 20 to 30 room reservations a night during the height of the season. This is all because visitors canceled their reservations when they couldn’t enter the forest.”
Chanick said he started thinking about ways the SBDC could help the local businesses that rely on summer tourism and recreation in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests.
“If you come all the way here but then you can’t go out in the forest, what do you do, right?” said Chanick. “It was clearly not a federal issue but a statewide issue that led me to call upon the SBDC’s partnership with the Arizona Commerce Authority. We’re the boots on the ground here in the White Mountains but we can pass it on to the ACA leadership to get things done down in the capital.”
Chanick turned to Keith Watkins, ACA senior vice president of legislative affairs and rural development. He pitched his idea with the hope that the small business community could receive assistance.
At the end of June 2020, many Arizona forests were closed because of the extreme drought, lack of precipitation and high fire danger. The forest closures were devastating to small businesses still reeling from closures due to COVID-19. The dramatic decrease in visitors to national forests across Arizona became the impetus for Chanick’s reach out to Watkins this June.
At that time Watkins indicated there wasn’t any type of state assistance for small businesses affected by past forest closures and recent flooding currently being considered, but he would attempt to move it forward.
“SBDC’s ear to the ground regarding the economic impacts of fires and floods in northeastern Arizona and statewide communities, resulted in positive action. Gov. Ducey took these concerns seriously and has made resources available to assist small businesses get back on their feet and ultimately become more resilient,” said Watkins.
In less than two months, the issue had been run up the proverbial flagpole and has been launched.
“We believe a large number of our clients here in northeastern Arizona can qualify for this program,” said Chanick. “And we are right here to assist those businesses that need help; you don’t have to be a client of the SBDC.”
Detailed eligibility requirements are available by visiting the SBDC website at npc.edu/sbdc or calling 928-532-6170. The SBDC is available to assist small business applicants in the application process.
The Small Business Development Center is partially funded by the SBA and partially by NPC to assist regional small businesses start and grow. Previously the center established the yellow Please Buy Local flags and provides no-cost one-on-one business counseling. Visit npc.edu/sbdc for more information or to request counseling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.