SNOWFLAKE — Over 20 White Mountain business owners met in the Learning Center at Northern Pioneer College’s Snowflake Campus to hear seven industry leaders speak at the Small Business Development Center’s “Peeking into the Future” event.
Laura Singleton, business analyst for SBDC and a former employee at the White Mountain Independent, introduced the speakers to the group of attendees. She said, “(SBDC) helps small businesses launch, grow, sustain, and expand. We have invited a variety of speakers today and they’re going to give you some great information.”
Chato Hazelbaker was the first to speak. He is president of NPC and spoke about different benefits coming from state funds going into NPC. He stated that about $10 million has gone into the college to help fund projects such as a new behavioral health program.
Part of the funds will also be used to help offset tuition costs for those who take the course. He said, “That program will be free to students if they commit to working in (Arizona) for two years. We now have options for free community college in Navajo County.”
Rochelle Lacapa was the next to speak. She is with both Navajo County Government Relations and the Real AZ Economic Development Group and used her time to speak about the primary areas of focus for economic development in northern Arizona.
This includes wider access to broadband internet, more workforce housing, better site selection and business prospecting, and the community’s transition away from coal.
Lacapa noted that the only way for a new business to remain in its industry is to keep its eyes on the future. She said, “We can’t solely rely on the perspective of one type of organization. A healthy and robust economic group must be diverse.”
Summit Healthcare CEO Shawn Morrow spoke about the unique challenges facing Arizona’s health care system, specifically coming out of a pandemic. He noted the entrance of “big businesses with deep pockets” into the health care field, such as Amazon, Apple and Google.
Morrow said, “There’s a massive effort around the industry focused on affordability and accessibility. It’s exciting for the consumer, but it is a little daunting for an independent hospital.”
Craig Larson spoke on behalf of Salt River Project, for which he works as plant director for the Coronado Generating Station in St. Johns. He mirrored Lacapa’s comments on transitioning power and mentioned that CGS is slated for seasonal operations only by 2025 with an official retirement date set no later than 2033.
Larson said SRP is currently conducting repurposing studies for the site and said results are expected in the spring. He said, “We’re hopeful that, as we go through this process, we’ll come up with some solutions and have better options going into the new year.”
Preston Raban works with Apache County Economic Development. He said there are five issues that keep reoccurring when groundwork is laid down for better development: land, labor, lending, materials and political situations.
Raban said, “We must bring in people that will build a house out here, who will pull permits. We need folks who want to be a great addition to our community.”
Raban commented that inflation and material cost often deter people from moving to the area and investing in it but seemed hopeful the situation would balance out eventually. He said, “I think we have a general idea of how to get there. Now it’s just a matter of taking the correct steps. They’re really big steps though.”
SBDC Director Rich Chanick followed Raban’s speech about investing in community by talking about the Please Buy Local campaign, which has recently been revamped for the upcoming holiday season. He spoke about the importance of investing in small businesses and the work that’s being done by SBDC to help with that.
Keith Watkins took the floor last. He is the senior vice president of legislative affairs and the Rural Development Group at the Arizona Commerce Authority. He said that the ACA has strategically chosen to six northern Arizona industries to focus on developing in the coming years: aerospace and defense, bioscience and health care, business and financial services, film and digital media, manufacturing and technology and innovation.
He mentioned that the ACA at first estimated that its projects would equal out to about 16,000 jobs overall but surpassed its goal by over 8,000.
Watkins said, “We’ve worked on 137 projects over the last 10 years that are all located in rural Arizona, which equals to 2,200 new jobs. That’s pretty significant.”
After two hours, Singleton thanked the crowd for attending, thanked the speakers for their time, and released the newly educated business owners back into the world, where they will surely take their new knowledge and perspective and continue to turn northern Arizona into one of the best business hubs in Southwest America.
