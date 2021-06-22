If you are a small business owner seeking additional training or certifications, the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) can help. Through a grant-funded program called SKILL TRAIN, the SBDC and Northland Pioneer College (NPC) can help you train your employees at no cost.
SKILL TRAIN is available to for-profit small businesses, groups or associations in Apache and Navajo counties.
How it works: Just tell us what training you need. Soft skills or hard skills are applicable. “Excellent Customer Service”, “How to Recruit Employees”, Food Safety/Food Handler cards, marketing, hospitality, OSHA refresher courses, “How to Close A Sale”, website development or QuickBooks.
The SBDC just wants to make sure your business is in the best possible position coming out of the pandemic.
SBDC and NPC will procure the instructor or subject matter expert for the training. Trainers may be local or even be brought in from outside of the area, depending on the topic you need. (The ideal training will have 8 to 10 employees/staff.)
Funding is limited so don’t hesitate to contact the SBDC about your training needs.
Remember — the cost to you is nothing!
The Small Business Development Center is partially funded by the SBA and partially by NPC to assist regional small businesses start and grow. Previously the Center established the yellow Please Buy Local flags and provides no-cost 1-on-1 business counseling.
For more information about SKILL TRAIN, or other business assistance call the SBDC at 928-532-6741 or email SBDC@npc.edu.
