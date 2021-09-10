School boards throughout the state are signing onto the ambitious lobbying priorities of the Arizona School Boards Association (ASBA).
Schools have a long, glum history when it comes to lobbying the state legislature, in a state that ranks 48th when it comes to per-student, public school spending.
Some of the big-ticket items have appeared on the school district wish list each year. However, the normal tug and pull with the legislature got upended this year by the pandemic. Fortunately, a huge influx of federal money that totaled millions of dollars for even mid-sized districts like Show Low and Blue Ridge prevented a financial disaster this year between the huge drop in enrollment, the extra costs of the pandemic and the chaos of the abrupt shift to distance learning.
So this year in many ways represents a return to normal — with the ASBA essentially dropping its long list of pandemic priorities and shifting back to a focus on funding, school testing, school board autonomy and a host of other issues.
So here’s a quick rundown on the top issues for schools in the upcoming legislative session.
• Maximize state funding for teacher salaries as well as programs like the AZ teacher’s Academy, which pays the college costs for undergraduates who want to become teachers. Districts hope this will help cope with a growing teacher shortage, as veteran teachers retire and university teacher training programs struggle to recruit the next generation of instructors. Arizona has one of the worst teacher shortages in the country — with low salaries and a 19% annual turnover rate that’s double the national average. One estimate suggests that a quarter of the state’s classrooms are run by a teacher with an emergency credential, no formal teacher training or teaching outside of his or her training.
• Fully fund all-day kindergarten, which the state cut during the recession and never restored. Studies have shown that all-day kindergarten can provide at least a short-term increase in student reading and test scores — although the benefits tend to fade over time. Students from minority, rural and low-income families reap the most gains. Some studies suggest all-day kindergarten yields $3 in economic benefits for each dollar it costs — but other studies have found more fleeting benefits.
• Protect voter-approved ballot measures to fund education, including Prop. 301 and Prop. 208. Prop 208 may already represent a lost cause. The voter-approved measure would have generated $800 million annually through a 3.5% income tax surcharge for taxpayers making more than $250,000. However, this year the legislature capped income tax rates at 3.5% to create a billion-dollar annual tax cut. The state supreme court has also ruled key elements of the proposition unconstitutional. Odds are much better the legislature won’t mess with Prop. 301, which in 2000 added about half a cent to the state sales tax with about $364 million annually earmarked for education. In 2018, the legislature extended the tax until 2041.
• Fully fund the formula to repair and replace decaying buildings while also keeping up with enrollment growth. The legislature failed to provide money for capital improvements for years, so that the backlog has now growth to several billion dollars.
• Overhaul “current year funding,” which links state funding for schools to current enrollment. The legislature imposed the change to make it easier to give fast-growing charter schools more money when their enrollment rises. However, it has proven difficult for district schools — which have to adopt their budgets in July although they don’t know how much money they’ll get from the state based on enrollment until sometime in September. The formula can create havoc in districts where the enrollment is shrinking — which includes most rural school districts.
• Protect the power of local school boards to ensure local control over things like expulsion, discipline, school consolidations and curriculum.
• Improve student outcomes by increasing the compulsory attendance age from 16 to 18, restore vocational class funding for high school freshman, protect free speech for school employees and teachers, bar discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation and “rethink and redefine the role and purpose of standardized testing and develop meaningful assessments.”
• Repeal programs that give public funds to private schools, like the state’s Empowerment Scholarship Accounts, which divert about $100 million annually to private schools and home schooling.
• “Oppose any measure that would result in fewer qualified voters from being easily able to vote or register to vote.” That’s also likely a lost cause, since the Arizona legislature has already adopted a host of measures that will make it harder to use the state’s popular vote-by-mail system, as well as other changes. Legislative Republicans say the measures are necessary to reduce the chance of voter fraud and protect the integrity of the elections. Legislative Democrats have said the measures are designed to reduce voting by minority groups, the poor and others.
