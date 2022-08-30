SANDERS — One student died and six others were injured, including three critically, when a school bus traveling from Holbrook Indian School eastbound on Interstate 40 slowed for a previous “blocking collision” and was rear ended by a semi-truck about 9:30 Sunday morning, according to the Department of Public Safety.
The number of other occupants in the bus are variously reported as 19 and 23, according to DPS Media Specialist Bart Graves.
KSAZ-10 in Phoenix reported the deceased as 17-year-old Kiara Alma Gordon of Wide Ruins on the Navajo Nation. Failing to stop for the slowing traffic, the semi-truck pushed the school bus into a van.
There are no reports about injuries in the semi or the van.
Although the collision happened in Apache County, the Navajo County Board of Supervisors sent condolences to friends and family of the deceased and injured.
Assistant County Manager Bryan Layton urged county residents to remember how the community as a whole comes together in times of tragedy.
Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Tori Gorman reported that the students were on their way to Window Rock and that the Sheriff’s Office asks for prayers for those affected.
Holbrook Indian School asked for patience as it works through this tragedy.
