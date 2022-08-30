SANDERS — One student died and six others were injured, including three critically, when a school bus traveling from Holbrook Indian School eastbound on Interstate 40 slowed for a previous “blocking collision” and was rear ended by a semi-truck about 9:30 Sunday morning, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The number of other occupants in the bus are variously reported as 19 and 23, according to DPS Media Specialist Bart Graves.

Reach the reporter at rlynch@wmicentral.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.