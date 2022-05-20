May is National Mental Health Awareness Month and the theme for 2022 is Back to Basics.
With the stigma regarding mental health having somewhat been broken in the information age, basics is no longer just talk therapy. Scream and sound healing therapy are ways two White Mountain residents are tackling mental health issues with success.
Mental health is a condition that affects a person’s thinking, feeling or mood. In some conditions it can affect a person’s ability to relate to others and how they function each day. Each individual will have different experiences, even people with the same diagnosis.
With mental health challenges having been aggravated the last two years with the pandemic, mental health has brought on further problems of isolation, substance abuse and suicide in all age groups.
Sacred Scream
Typically you would not expect someone like Dalea Faulkner, producer and writer of the independent film “Hashtag Bless The Movie,” and co-producer of the Show Low Film Festival and author of several books, to have an issue relating to mental health.
“Since 2013, my life was on display as I tried to fit into a mold of a person that just wasn’t wholly me. I felt like I didn’t have any sacred time, space, or moments that I could keep to myself. Since high school, I have dealt with my own demons by ignoring them. Until about 2019. I realized I really needed to make a deep change within myself. I have spent countless hours in self reflection in meditation and through my pen.
“If I’ve learned anything in life, it’s that everyone is battling with their own inner and outer demons. We all find our own ways to work through (or not work through) what is plaguing us. The world paints self care in shades of pastel, bubbles and warm baths, with a side of yoga, journaling and meditation,” said Faulkner.
Faulkner is currently on medication for anxiety and depression. She has also been undergoing therapy, and says she is much better for doing so.
“Don’t get me wrong. I’ve read the books. I’ve been to seminars. I’ve done immersion retreats. I’ve left the country to find myself. I’ve done meditations and inner child work and still do. I think what I and, maybe it’s safe to assume, most people were missing, was a more balanced approach.”
Last week Faulkner posted an event on Facebook and invited anyone interested to join her at Camp Grace on Sunday, May 15, for an unconventional healing circle to awaken their inner voice and to heal by dancing, laughing, crying and screaming – yes, screaming at her first “Sacred Scream with my Sisters.”
“Today is the day you unleash the unscreamed-screams from your past, and let go of the energetic heaviness you carry,” stated Faulkner on her post.
Eleven people, ages 30 to 60, showed up. They were encouraged to wear comfortable clothing, to bring a journal and something to write with, water, something comfortable to sit on and perhaps most importantly, a sense of nonjudgment and an open heart.
Faulkner stressed that the circle was not part of a religious organization, or a space to bring/leave negative stories, or to complain. It was just a safe space for self expression and spiritual growth; a place for the collective to let go of anger, pain and trauma; and an energetic container to support sisters from all walks and stages of life.
Learning from an online group how women suppress their emotions, Faulker said she was inspired to help others let go of those things they were holding on to. She had a spiritual experience where she was energetically able to remove knots and tension from her back that she had been living with for over a decade, in just a single moment. She said she wanted others to be able to experience that as well.
Everyone brought to light something they wanted to get rid of. Additionally, they shared something that made them feel vulnerable with the group which they had pushed down or suppressed because of how they thought the world viewed it. She said it connected the group and they lifted each other up and did some shamanic shaking and dancing to Donovan’s “Mellow Yellow,” and then they screamed.
“We did six or seven good, loud ones,” said Faulkner, “and we could feel the energy shift with the scream. No one wanted to leave when it was over.
“What I do want to share is that it’s OK to ask for help. It is OK to get uncomfortable and seek a different avenue for your own health and healing. Try something and if it isn’t working, try something else. Work with your doctor. Work with your therapist. Talk with family. Talk with your partner. Talk with yourself and see what you need.”
Will there be another scream circle? Faulkner says yes. She doesn’t know when yet, but she will post it.
Group Sound Healing
Faulkner is not alone in her quest to find what works. Dr. Ivy Loney, who obtained her doctorate in behavioral health and has a master’s in social work from Arizona State University where she currently teaches, discovered sound therapy during her own burnout recovery. Knowing its value first-hand, it is what she is now using as a preventative care for others.
Loney says that sound therapy supports a healthy nervous system.
“There is a wealth of research on sound healing for anxiety, blood pressure, well being improvement, chronic pain, stress management and so much more,” said Loney.
Sitting in her living room on the Fourth of July in 2019, Loney was suffering from classic burnout. In an effort to help herself, she was doing a process called EMDR – Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing, a psychotherapy that enables people to heal from symptoms and emotional distress that are a result of disturbing life experiences. She healed herself in three days.
Needing a change of pace, she took a job as a traveling social worker for a hospice and wound up in Seattle just a week before the outbreak of COVID-19. She described it as “out of the frying pan into the fire.”
Her husband had bought her a ukulele and she had taken it with her. It turns out that the ukulele was the catalyst for the sound therapy she is now teaching others.
Loney was aware that the place she holds tension in her body is her solar plexus. The solar plexus is a complex system of radiating nerves and ganglia found in the pit of the stomach in front of the aorta. It is part of the sympathetic nervous system. It just so happened that the resting position of the ukulele, when she played it, was on her solar plexus. She discovered that the resonance of the instrument placed her on a healing journey.
“It opens you up. You do not have to rehash all the BS with talk therapy. The sound gives you just what you need. Some people relax. Some cry for the first time in years. The sound gives you just what you need. Sound is everything,” said Loney, who had already done seven years of mental health therapy herself.
She said that people are benefiting from the sound therapy. Though she says it is hard to believe, it removes the things that have been stifled in life. She recalled a time in first grade when she sneezed and was made fun of, and that was traumatic for her. It silenced her after that event. But with sound, focusing on the tension and letting it ball up, it is akin to the magician’s trick with the hat and the endless pulling of things out of the hat that just keep coming and coming.
“Our body is 70% water. When you play to water molecules, you cannot believe the waves it makes. The body literally transforms to sound healing therapy,” said Loney. “Even when a person sighs, they are releasing neurochemicals into their body.”
Speaking recently at a healing arts alliance regarding sound healing therapy, Loney said she learned that people are uncomfortable to even hum or to sigh.
“Our body is a vessel and our body has to get it out,” she said.
Loney, whose therapy practice is elemental integration, is teaching people to learn to use the tools of their own sound and resonance as a way to support their self-care path at Open Spaces Yoga on selected dates, May through September.
