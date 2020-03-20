Due to the COVID-19 crisis the following senior centers will be closed for lunch: Pinetop Lakeside Senior Center, Show Low Senior Center (Meals on Wheels program is still in place), Rim Country Senior Center and Round Valley Senior Center. Call 928-333-2516, ext. 226, for more information about Round Valley Senior Center lunches as some changes have been made.
The Pinetop-Lakeside Senior Center is scheduled to reopen April 1. For more information on their reopening, call 928-368-5869.
