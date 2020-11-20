APACHE COUNTY — The Apache County Sheriff’s Office has a deputy recently promoted to sergeant who will be assigned to District 2, which includes St. Johns and Concho in the southern part of the county.
Sgt. Daniel Preto, a five-year patrol veteran with the ACSO, was one of seven deputies and other ACSO staff who tested Nov. 4 as candidates for promotion.
“Qualified candidates participated in assessments which challenged each candidate to resolve community and personnel issues, leadership skills and Sheriff’s Office policy and procedures. The testing process consisted of a written exam, oral board interview and in-basket exercise,” a press release from the ACSO about Preto’s promotion stated.
The ACSO thanks the interview panel, which consisted of Oscar Miranda, who retired from the Pima County Sheriff’s Office after 36 years of service.
“Mr. Miranda is active with his community in Alpine,” stated the press release.
“Sgt. Gary Budjos who has approximately 25 years with the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS).
Capt. Lehi Jessop with approximately eight years of service with the White Mountain Apache Tribe in Whiteriver and Sgt. Anthony Notah, who has approximately 14 years of service with the ACSO.
Sgt. Shane Bodie, who has about 25 years with the ACSO, and Stephanie McCarthy, who serves as director of Human Resources for Apache County, also were candidates,” stated the press release in closing.
