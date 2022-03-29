Once the application is completed and saved, it is to be sent by email, along with the application requirements, to Show Low Elks Lodge Scholarship Chairman Renée Chappell Higginbotham at renee.chappellhigginbotham@gmail.com.
The deadline for application is April 15.
Upon notification of an award, the scholarship recipient must provide a verification of enrollment to the scholarship chairman from the community college, university, trade or vocational school in which they are enrolled.
According to Brendon Rogers, attorney and friend of the Glovers, Roy and Charlotte Glover were married for 45 years. She died in 2015, and he died on Jan. 16, 2021.
With no family left, Roy settled on a number of organizations to which to leave gifts, endowments and scholarships.
Rogers said of those who were chosen, “Roy’s spirit lives on through you, that he believes in you, and that he wants you to take what he has given you and succeed. Never squander time and never throw your hard-earned money away. Lastly, pay it forward!”
The Show Low Elks Lodge is at 805 E. Whipple St. The organization is dedicated to service and charitable work for the local community. Its mission is “to inculcate the principles of charity, justice, brotherly love and fidelity; to recognize a belief in God; to promote the welfare and enhance the happiness of its members; to quicken the spirit of American patriotism; to cultivate good fellowship; to perpetuate itself as a fraternal organization and to provide for its government, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States of America” and to serve the people and communities through benevolent programs, demonstrating that Elks care and Elks share.
