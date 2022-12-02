The red, white, and blue Christmas lights were a big hit at last year’s iteration of “Magic on the Mountain: A Heroes Christmas Tribute”, pictured here in December of 2021. They return for this year’s light display which may be viewed as a part of the Show Low Shines Parade on Saturday.
A couple of Show Low residents are doing their best to make sure that their house and their city is ready for the holiday season.
It was exactly one month until Christmas when Cary Leach spoke with a reporter from the White Mountain Independent. They met near Show Low City Hall just before 6 p.m. as Leach and his son, Aaron, were preparing to test out their neighborhood Christmas lights display.
“The kids really love seeing all these here. The lights make them look really neat when it snows,” said Cary, gesturing at the long lineup of inflatable Christmas decorations he has on display in front of his home.
Cary lives downtown just south of Show Low Public Library, kitty-corner to Show Low City Hall, and directly in front of the veterans memorial and soon-to-be-completed Navajo County Peace Officer Memorial.
Because Leach lives so close to downtown, he makes it a priority to make sure his house isn’t the sore eye of the street come Christmas time. Just before the city starts decorating for the holiday season, Cary begins decorating not only his own property, but the memorials across the street.
For the past five years, Cary and Aaron have set up a light show at the Veteran’s Memorial in Show Low, which they dub “Magic on the Mountain: A Hero’s Tribute.”
The light show encompasses the entire memorial site and consists of a considerable number of lights displayed across the nearby fences, trees and bushes. The lights are synced with a sound system and will blink according to beats in the music.
In addition, they added two screens with corresponding projectors to display holiday-themed videos. Aaron showed a toddler-aimed Christmas video entitled “Christmas Shark” and a rarely heard Elvis Presley track named “One Pair of Hands” as examples they may run.
Cary and Aaron will continually add to the display until the Show Low Shines Parade on Saturday, and possibly after that well into the holiday season. Cary said the display will remain up until New Year’s Day, meaning the pair will have to operate the light show over the next five weeks.
“Everyone has time to come over and see what we’ve done. Or if they’ve come before, they can see the new things,” Cary said.
He highlighted a blue-and-white star he built and hanged over the site of the upcoming Peace Officers Memorial. Aaron mentioned they also have one for the light pole in the veterans memorial but didn’t know if he will have it up in time for the parade.
Cary said he’s grateful that the city of Show Low offers him “some money” to thank him for the work he and his son do each year to add the city’s holiday lights display. “The hours to put it up, run it, then take it all down: It comes out to about 30 cents an hour,” he said with a laugh. “It helps; we’ve been able to add light-up candy canes and more lights.”
Aaron added, “It’s looks really cool when it’s dark out. You can really see how many lights there are and how much effort went into it.”
Soon after, the light show was in full display beneath a near-black sky. Not long after sunset, a family drove over and parked near the library.
When they walked over, Cary grabbed a bucket of candy canes and offered them to the children as they took in the scenery and gazed at the Christmas lights.
“This is why we do it,” Cary said. “These are the joys of Christmas, seeing the families come by and having the kids’ faces light up. They know it’s important.”
Aaron said, “I like doing it to see the people and their reactions, making everyone happy. (We) do it to honor our heroes, police, fire, military. And of course, Christmas, bringing Christ back to Christmas.”
