Magic on the Mountain: A Hero's Tribute

The red, white, and blue Christmas lights were a big hit at last year’s iteration of “Magic on the Mountain: A Heroes Christmas Tribute”, pictured here in December of 2021. They return for this year’s light display which may be viewed as a part of the Show Low Shines Parade on Saturday.

 File photo.

A couple of Show Low residents are doing their best to make sure that their house and their city is ready for the holiday season.

It was exactly one month until Christmas when Cary Leach spoke with a reporter from the White Mountain Independent. They met near Show Low City Hall just before 6 p.m. as Leach and his son, Aaron, were preparing to test out their neighborhood Christmas lights display.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.