The valiant efforts of the men and women at Pet Allies finally paid off on Oct. 15 when the pet shelter held their raffle for “Catlandia”, officially closing out the saga of the Timberline Cats.
In case anyone is unfamiliar, the “Timberline Cats” is the title given to a group of 123 cats that were rescued from a severe hoarding situation last August in Show Low. After some neighbors at Timberline RV and Manufactured Home Park began complaining about the smell and noise coming from a particular trailer home, police responded and found over 100 animals packed into a single mobile home. Pet Allies responded to the crisis, offering treatment to every animal they could.
Pet Allies executive director RJ Owens said, “A lot of problem solving went on and resources were found to house the cats in Pet Allies’ vacant thrift store building, which had been closed for two years and was up for sale at the time. The cats were brought in, additional staff and volunteers were hired, and medical services were provided. With the help of many people in the community who fostered the cats and made it possible to give them better care, they have all been adopted and only a few were lost to disease.”
To help balance out the costs of taking in and caring for over 100 felines, raffle tickets were sold up to the adoption date of the very last cat for a 40-acre parcel of land that the shelter named “Catlandia”. The land was donated a few years prior, so Pet Allies decided to use it to incentivize the local community to come together and provide homes for every cat that was rescued. Anyone could purchase a ticket and all funds were used to pay for vital resources that help Pet Allies maintain daily operations and care for every animal they come across.
Over one year later, the last cat left from the case was adopted out of the shelter and “Catlandia” could finally be raffled off to one lucky White Mountain resident.
Pet Allies set a date for the raffle, which was held on Oct. 15 at 1:30 p.m. In an email sent to the White Mountain Independent, Pet Allies board member Anne Blankenship said, “There were 919 raffle tickets sold, netting a total of $18,380 for the shelter. The cost to care for all of the cats was over $51,000, and the money raised from the raffle helped offset this tremendous expense.”
The day of the raffle, Pet Allies staff and leadership met in their front office to pull the winning ticket. They were joined by the animal control officers who were directly involved in the recovery of the cats and Show Low TV, who recorded the event for future broadcast.
Blankenship said, “A year in the making and after the adoption of over 100 cats, the drawing of the winning ticket was overseen by RJ Owens and pulled by a shelter volunteer Jane Harris.” Harris pulled the winning ticket from a large blue tote, revealing Ms. Blue Thompson as the winner of the 40-acre section of land with the magic. It appeared that ticket number 399 was the winning number that day.
After the conclusion of the event, Blankenship said, “Pet Allies was pleased to finally close this chapter of the shelter’s history and delighted to know that all the rescued cats had at last found their forever homes.” Pet Allies followed the event on Facebook, which used the hashtag “The end at last.” After more than a year, after the trials and setbacks, there are more than 100 families in the White Mountains who are more complete than they were one year ago. Now that “Catlandia” has been raffled off, the dark saga of the Timberline Cats can finally come to an end, on a much-needed positive note.
