The valiant efforts of the men and women at Pet Allies finally paid off on Oct. 15 when the pet shelter held their raffle for “Catlandia”, officially closing out the saga of the Timberline Cats.

In case anyone is unfamiliar, the “Timberline Cats” is the title given to a group of 123 cats that were rescued from a severe hoarding situation last August in Show Low. After some neighbors at Timberline RV and Manufactured Home Park began complaining about the smell and noise coming from a particular trailer home, police responded and found over 100 animals packed into a single mobile home. Pet Allies responded to the crisis, offering treatment to every animal they could.

