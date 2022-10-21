Sandy Morgan is looking for community leaders to join her effort to preserve Western culture in the White Mountains.
By all measures, this year’s Deuces Wild Rodeo was an outstanding success. On July 1, over 2,500 people packed themselves into the Culver’s arena (formally known as Village Arena) for a night filled with food, fun and rodeo.
The success enabled the organizing committee to donate $5,000 to Cougar Pride Robotics for volunteering their time and effort to help run the rodeo and clean up afterward. CPR joined the likes of Big Brothers, Big Sisters, the Salvation Army and the Show Low High School Rodeo and Ski/Snowboard clubs, all of which have given their time in the past and were rewarded with a donation from the Show Low Rodeo Committee.
“CPR was wonderfully active,” said Sandy Morgan, president of the SLRC. “My heart swelled seeing children who are eager to help with our event, especially at their age. They understand what it means to contribute to community, and it’s very special.”
When not owning and managing Perfect Paws in Show Low, Morgan oversees the organization and planning for the Deuces Wild Rodeo.
In an interview with the White Mountain Independent, Morgan said she was happy with the turnout and what her committee was able to achieve this past summer but lamented that work does take its toll after a while. Because of this, Morgan is now taking applications for new committee members who are willing to spend their time and effort to build on this year’s success and cement the Deuces Wild Rodeo as one of the biggest traditions in Show Low.
She said, “Our mission has always been to keep our Mountain heritage alive. Unfortunately, as our community gets larger, many forget about rodeo and what it means to our way of living.”
Rodeo culture is very vibrant in many White Mountain communities but has seen a drop-off in interest in recent years, something that greatly worries Morgan.
She explained, “This is our way of life. Rodeo is a part of our history, and without people to help maintain it we may lose it forever.”
Morgan and her fellow SLRC members are hoping to establish a new era of rodeo for the city and its inhabitants. She contributes some of the struggle of organizing this year’s DWR to its late start. She said, “We didn’t really get off the ground until late March, early April. We’re looking for people to get in on the ground floor and have us start building the rodeo in February.”
Morgan is looking for individuals who can help sell sponsorships, contact advertisers, work with contractors, secure licenses, communicate with vendors and establish a network of local contacts to pool resources and put on the best rodeo possible.
“We’re grateful that we were able to put on a fun event that drew lots of attention. But that was just one year. Moving forward, we want to build it up more and more and make it as big as we can possibly manage. We just need the right people to help us achieve that goal.”
Specifically coming out of the pandemic, which shut down DWR for two years, Morgan is eager to take advantage of the opportunity to rebuild. She explained, “After two years, we had so many ideas of new and exciting things we could offer at the rodeo, but because of the limited resources and lack of time we weren’t able to execute everything as well as we’d hoped. With some new minds and their fresh ideas, we have an opportunity to cement rodeo in our culture forever. I don’t want this event to just exist in the past. As a committee, and as a community, we want to help build something that the generations after us will continue to add to.”
Anyone interested in helping make next year’s Deuces Wild Rodeo bigger and better than ever is encouraged to visit deuceswildrodeo.us/contact. Morgan’s personal cell phone number is listed on the website, and she’s very eager to hear from you.
Comments and questions are always welcome. Contact the reporter at jhernandez@wmicentral.com.
