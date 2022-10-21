Show Low Rodeo Committee

From left, Linda Philbrook-Bates, Mike Bates, Vicki Thompkins, Sandy Morgan, Tom Morgan and Debbie Bilbie, pictured on Sept. 28 in Show Low, make up the Deuces Wild Rodeo Committee.

 Jacob Hernandez/Independent

Sandy Morgan is looking for community leaders to join her effort to preserve Western culture in the White Mountains.

By all measures, this year’s Deuces Wild Rodeo was an outstanding success. On July 1, over 2,500 people packed themselves into the Culver’s arena (formally known as Village Arena) for a night filled with food, fun and rodeo.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.