SNOWFLAKE — Much like an athletic decathlon in which participants take part in 10 events in track and field, the academic decathlon is a 10-event scholastic competition that requires students to research and retain information on a variety of topics at the college level.
“We’re looking at having a higher grasp on the topics than the high school level,” said Nancy Ruffell, who is a teacher at Snowflake High School and the coach for the school’s academic decathlon team.
“We had our regional competition Feb. 4-5,” Ruffell said. “Our team won the Region 1 competition, and I would like to highlight our team and our region, as it is the small school. We have a great, long-standing competition with St. Johns and Show Low, which have both performed well over the last 30-plus years.”
Success in an academic decathlon doesn’t come from mastering one topic — it comes from mastering 10 varied skills and disciplines.
“We always have a science element, social science or history, art and music, literature and math, and then we have three that are performance. One is an interview, and then a speech component that has to be personal to them,” Ruffell said. “They have to do an impromptu speech with a minute to prepare and then they have to speak. And then they have to write an essay and the topic is picked by the state. You get three topics to choose from and only 50 minutes to write that essay.”
Ruffell has 12 students in her class, but each team consists of nine members, from different academic levels. The students compete against other schools
“They are selected by grade point levels,” Ruffell said. “The top level is 4.0 to 3.8. “That is the honorary level. The scholastic level has a GPA of 3.79 to 3.2. And the varsity level is 3.19 and lower. This allows students of all grade point averages who aren’t necessarily in the top rungs of their classes, but who are interested in many different things, to participate in an academic decathlon.
“To me this is a wonderful way for the kids to learn all kinds of different things on a variety of topics you don’t get in any other way,” Ruffell said.
The coach, who also attended Snowflake High School, herself competed in the academic decathlon in 1984 and 1985.
“The trophy I have in my office is from 1986,” she added.
When the White Mountain Independent spoke with her earlier this week, Ruffell said her students were going to write their essays on that day.
“We do the interview over Zoom, and it’s being moderated by Arizona State University,” she said.
This year, the state academic decathlon will be held March 11-12, and the event will be held virtually. The virtual nationals will be held April 21-23. This year’s theme is Water: A Most Essential Resource, and students focus on that theme across six different subject areas, which include art, economics, literature, music, science and social science.
