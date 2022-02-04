You will find Carlene Martinez wrapped in the White Mountain Regional Medical Center Auxiliary quilt that she won in December.
When Martinez was notified that she had won the quilt, the first thing she said was “I have never won anything.”
She purchased raffle tickets while attending the Round Valley UTV Jamboree, knowing it was providing health care scholarships for local students.
“I had an amazing time and now I have an heirloom to remember that summer by,” Martinez said.
Nursing is Martinez’s second career. She was accepted into the program at the age of 50. Martinez is a registered nurse at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Phoenix. She works in the Barrow Neurological Unit as a neuro and COVID-19 ICU nurse.
Martinez received her nursing degree at Glendale Community College of Nursing, and is currently attending Grand Canyon University for her Masters in Nursing Education.
Eventually she wants to teach future nursing students.
“As I finish my first year as a new graduate nursing resident at age 53, I want to encourage those that seek to serve their community and build a career in service to others, to take that step forward. It’s never too late. God’s perfect timing never fails,” Martinez said.
The Trip Around the World quilt was made and donated by Nettie Baca, who has been making quilts for her family since 1994.
Since 2012, you can find her at Quilters Haven quilt shop in Eagar taking classes or exchanging ideas with other ladies about their next project.
Since the pandemic, the auxiliary was able to continue funding scholarships in 2020 and 2021, but is running out of money for 2022.
The quilt raffle raised $4,174 for the auxiliary’s scholarship funds.
The WMRMC Auxiliary would like to thank Baca and everyone who purchased and sold quilt raffle tickets this past year so that it might be able to continue growing.
Congratulations Carlene! it's a gorgeous quilt and a wonderful cause.
