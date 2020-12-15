APACHE COUNTY — At least two Apache County Sheriff’s Office deputies with the ACSO Special Crimes Enforcement Team have received career advancements in the form of promotions in the last couple of months.
This time it was Sgt. Jeff Soderquist who was promoted to commander after a recommendation from a six-person committee.
That means Soderquist is now in charge of the S.C.E.T.
The panel that recommended Soderquist for the position consisted of retired Tempe Special Operations tactical Team Lt. James M. Vance, Arizona Department of Public Safety Capt. Jeffery Sharp, Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Brian Swanty, Apache County Attorney’s Office attorney Joe Young, the ACSO patrol officer/interim patrol cadre and Anthony Notah and Stephanie McCarthy the with Apache County Human Resources Department.
Vance is currently a member of the ACSO Sheriff’s Posse and of the Eagar Police Department’s civil patrol unit.
Young has been with the Apache County Attorney’s Office for 11 years.
ACSO Sheriff Joseph Dedman is quoted in a press release from ACSO Administrative Coordinator Lillian Chavez as thanking everyone on the panel who interviewed Soderquist before recommending him for advancement from sergeant to commander.
