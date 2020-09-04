MCNARY — The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising motorists in the White Mountains area to plan for daytime lane restrictions and possible delays for pavement maintenance along the 9-mile State Route 473 between State Route 260 and Hawley Lake, east of McNary.
The work is scheduled from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays beginning Tuesday, Sept. 1, and ending Thursday, Oct. 15.
ADOT reminds drivers to slow down and use caution around construction personnel and equipment while the following restrictions are in place:
SR 473 will be narrowed to one lane only with alternating north- and southbound travel between SR 260 and Hawley Lake.
Drivers should be prepared for intermittent stops and possible delays.
Flaggers and a pilot car will stop and guide motorists through the work zone.
The speed limit will be reduced in the work zone.
A 12-foot vehicle-width restriction will be in place.
All lanes will reopen daily after construction work hours.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.