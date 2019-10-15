ST. JOHNS – Police Chief Lance Spivey brought some good news to the city council for October, describing several grants that the police department has received recently. The first, and largest grant, is for $107,416. from Ak-chin Indian Community’s 12% Grant Program. The grant was submitted May 7, and the news of the award came in October. The grant will improve the records management system and buy new equipment and software to create better efficiency in handling reports and cut down on response time by officers.
“What this is going to do is put a mobile data computer in every police car. Paper, scanners, printers, everything will be able to be done electronically from the car,” Chief Spivey said. “The fire department even gets to benefit from it for free, because they already have computers in their cars.”
Paperwork is currently scanned and converted into PDF and then sent to each office, which takes time. With the new equipment, citations and other paperwork can be sent electronically to the Justice court and the Apache County Attorney’s office. Officers will also be able to complete search warrants in the field and the new equipment will increase the accuracy of criminal history records by integrating the records management system with fingerprint records.
In addition, mapping software will be added to the vehicle computers which will allow for real-time tracking of officers’ locations, which will enable faster response times and better coordination of resources during emergencies.
The St. Johns Police Department was also awarded two grants from the Department of Homeland Security totaling $35,560. The department will receive $25,512 for a radio tower repeater upgrade to increase the signal strength and separate fire and police signals. The repeater will be installed on Navopache’s tower. A $10,048 State Homeland Security Grant will provide for a new network server to help with all of the new software and equipment the department will be getting.
Broadband
City manager Paul Ramsey spoke on behalf of the Economic Development department, presenting the city council with a plan to apply for an Arizona Rural Development Broadband grant for a feasibility study, the first step in ensuring better internet connectivity for citizens of St. Johns.
“It’s a feasibility study to determine how we’re going to go forward with our broadband proposal here in our community. We’re going to look at the cost of everything, from whether we are going to try to do it ourselves or whether we are going to go outside to a different entity,” Paul Ramsey said to the council. “Our objective is to get it to the public and this is a feasibility study on how we do it.”
There are numerous questions as to the best ways that would serve the community, such as if the internet can be hard wired to households, or if a wireless method would be better.
“It’s a desperate need that we have in our community,” Mr. Ramsey said. Councilman Humphreys asked what the timeline could be for completion of the study, and Mr. Ramsey said that it could take several months. The council approved the resolution to apply for the Arizona Rural Broadband grant for the study, and they agreed that it was a “vital” need for the community. After the study is done, the next step can be taken towards the buildout of the “last mile,” bridging the gap between the fiber and residents.
Amber Shepard is an local journalist covering municipal governments and other Apache County topics.
