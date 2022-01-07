Redistricting has handed Republicans a safe seat that includes all of Rim Country and the White Mountains.
So get ready for a civil war.
The redrawn State Legislative District 7 seat may pit two incumbent state senators and three incumbent state representatives against one another in the upcoming Republican primary.
The redrawn seat has a huge Republican advantage — so that means the primary will decide who represents the district in the state legislature — and Democrats may not even bother to contest the seat.
The district includes Southern Flagstaff, Payson, Pine, Globe, Show Low, Pinetop and Snowflake. It excludes Winslow and Holbrook, on the border of the Navajo Reservation. However, it does stretch south to include portions of Mesa and Apache Junction as well as portions of Florence and Oracle on the outskirts of Tucson.
Currently, both state Sen. Wendy Rogers (R-Flagstaff) and state Sen. Kelly Townsend (R-Apache Junction) could seek the seat in the redrawn District 7.
Sen. Rogers’ office did not respond to an email message asking whether she planned to run for re-election in the redrawn district.
Her current official address is actually in the redrawn District 6, which is solidly Democratic and includes the Navajo, Hopi, White Mountain Apache and San Carlos Apache reservations. However, shifting her address by about half a mile would put her in the Republican-strong District 7.
Sen. Kelly’s office responded to a message by saying she had not yet decided whether to seek re-election or what district she would run in.
She lives in the new District 7, but her address is just half a mile from a Mesa-based district, so she could easily move into another district.
Rogers and Kelly are both very conservative Republicans, with a penchant for controversial statements, social media attention and blaring headlines.
They have both insisted that the 2020 election was stolen and strongly opposed mask and vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 measures.
In the House, reportedly four incumbent representatives live in the district.
Walt Blackman (R-Snowflake) has said he will not seek another term so he can challenge Democratic Congressman Tom O’Halleran (R-Oak Creek) in the redrawn Congressional District 2 — where Republicans have a registration and vote history advantage.
Brenda Barton (R-Payson) did not respond to an email asking about her future plans. She’s a conservative Republican who represented the old District 6 for several terms, before sitting out two election cycles due to term limits — before her re-election in 2020.
Rep. David Cook (R-Globe) says he will run in the redrawn District 7, which now includes all of Gila County except for the San Carlos Apache Reservation.
He was first elected to the state House in the 8th District in 2016.
He graduated from Miami High School, worked for the Arizona Department of Corrections and in 2000 founded the DC Cattle Company.
He also supported the idea that the election was stolen in 2020, although the senate-financed audit concluded the vote tally in Maricopa County actually undercounted Biden’s votes.
He showed an independent streak in voting against perhaps the biggest income tax cut in state history, which effectively overturned a voter-approved initiative that would have provided about $1 billion annually for K-12 schools. He also gained notoriety after a 2018 drunk driving arrest, in which he reportedly threatened the arresting officer with retaliation.
He plea bargained the charges and got a day in jail and probation.
Rep. John Fillmore (R-Apache Junction) would also end up in the new, redrawn District 7.
The small business owner who ran a chain of stores called Weather Shack selling heaters and coolers served as the District 23 representative from 2011 to 2013.
He lost races in 2012 and 2014, then won election in District 16 in 2018.
Also a staunch conservative, he sponsored bills that would limit mail-in voting as well as the number of vote centers in each county.
He also sponsored a bill to prohibit schools from requiring teachers to use any pronouns for transgender students except the ones that correspond to the sex listed on the student’s birth certificate, according to Wikipedia.
He sponsored another bill to repeal the COVID-19 health emergency, which authorized various state measures to combat the pandemic.
Born in Idaho, Fillmore served in the Vietnam War, according to a profile in the Copper Courier.
The profile said he was a strong supporter of the “Stop the Steal” movement and signed a letter to Congress asking lawmakers to accept 11 “alternate” electoral votes for Trump or nullify the states electoral votes until the completion of a “forensic audit.”
In 2020, Fillmore reportedly compared the COVID-19 mask mandate to tattooing Holocaust victims.
Fillmore did not respond to an email request concerning his plans for re-election.
However, Fillmore’s scheduled to speak to the Payson Tea Party on Jan. 11 from 6 to 7:45 at the Ponderosa Bible Church.
State treasurer candidate Jeff Weninger is also slated to appear. Weninger is currently a state house representative from district 16.
Pastor David Marshall is also running in the Republican primary. Prior to the scrambling of district lines, he was endorsed by Blackman, former Sen. Sylvia Allen and Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey.
The Snowflake Calvary pastor, former police officer and Air Force veteran in a previous Payson appearance said Trump won the election by 8 million votes, warned that the COVID-19 vaccines would kill hundreds of thousands of people, urged people to take their children out of public schools to avoid brainwashing, suggested President Joe Biden wants to start a race war and made several other controversial assertions.
