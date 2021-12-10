What’s better?
One-party politics in which the election’s decided in the primary or a tough competition for votes in which candidates have to lure the independents?
Keeping as many like-minded people as possible in each political district?
Or ensuring that minority voters have a voice?
Those questions ran through the hours of public input on proposed congressional and state legislative district lines at the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commissions public hearing in Payson on Wednesday.
Most of the 95 people who testified urged the commission to follow through on its proposed draft maps for both congressional districts and state legislative districts.
The proposed maps would work big changes in the politics of the White Mountains as well as the Navajo Reservation.
In Congress, the White Mountains would move from a district that leans Democratic to one that leans Republican.
In the Legislature, the White Mountains would move from a district that leans Republican to a safe Republican seat that includes the non-reservation potions of Gila, Apache and Navajo counties as well as a chunk of suburban Pinal County.
Currently in District 6, Republicans have a roughly 12% advantage in the district, based on vote totals in past elections. In the new District 7, Republicans would have a 30% vote advantage in the state legislative districts.
Republican stalwarts like Payson Mayor Tom Morrissey and Star Valley Vice Mayor Andy McKinney urged the commission to stick with its draft map to ensure the state legislative districts reflected “rural” interests. Mostly that meant not including Flagstaff or the reservations in the same district.
“The commission’s map is exactly what will provide fair representation,” said Morrissey. “But it appears that politics is now becoming a factor where it should have no place. To put Payson into a community of shared interests with the community of the Navajo Nation would violate the principles of the Voting Rights Act. The country belongs to the people — We the People.”
The White Mountains are currently in a state legislative district that includes Flagstaff, but leans Republican and hasn’t elected a Democrat to the Legislature in a decade.
However, some speakers advocated for a fascinating list of alternative maps.
Top officials from the Navajo Nation proposed their own maps designed mostly to put as many reservation voters in a single Congressional District and a single state legislative district as possible. Only such a map would ensure Native Americas have a chance of having a voice in the Legislature and Congress, they argued. In state legislative districts, they favored putting Flagstaff in a different district — because in the current lineup Flagstaff Democrats have sometimes voted as a block in primaries against Native American candidates. This would mean moving reservation border towns into a reservation-dominated district.
Estella Weaver said, “You have taken a highly competitive (congressional) district and made it solidly Republican. When my father returned home from military service in World War II, he was not allowed to vote. We have made progress — but now in 2022, Native Americans are being disenfranchised again.”
On the other hand, the Coconino County Board of Supervisors proposed a map of its own. This map would unite Flagstaff, Sedona, the Verde Valley and Rim Country in a single legislative district — which would likely lean Democratic. The White Mountains would end up in a Reservation-dominated district. Supporters for that map argued that the commissions draft maps would create four essentially one-party legislative districts
Pat Smith, from Payson, said the commission’s draft maps ensure all the state legislative contests will be decided in the primaries throughout northern Arizona. “The draft map removes any competitive district from districts 5, 6, 7 and 30 — they’re totally non-competitive. That was unnecessary to meet the other five criteria — like communities of interest. I would ask you to create at least one competitive district.”
Meanwhile, another grassroots group has proposed a more modest variation from the commission’s draft map. Dubbed the 5+ Eastern Arizona Counties plan, this state legislative map would also create a totally safe Republican district that would leave out most of the reservation populations and Flagstaff — while uniting as much of Gila, Apache, Navajo, Graham and Greenlee counties as possible. It differs from the commission’s draft map mostly by not including portions of Apache Junction and Gold Canyon — while reuniting Gila County.
Jessie Bryant, who tried unsuccessfully to convince the Payson council to support the five-counties plan, said 10 towns have gone on record in support.
“You keep hearing about communities of interest. The important thing is that it’s about priorities — whose priorities will be spoken for. We are a minority — but we cover about a third of the state. We’re not 3 to 5 million people in Maricopa County arguing about this block or that block. Apache Junction and Gold Canyon — they’re not rural areas. They would rather be in urban districts themselves. I hope you will not ignore our voice,” said Bryant.
However, Former Sen.Sylvia Allen urged the commission to stick with its draft map. She said she originally represented an entirely rural district, prior to the 2010 redistricting. “I was able to work with everybody – people from Miami and Globe will tell you,” she said.
However, she said things changed when new district lines in 2012 added Flagstaff to the district, lobbing off southern Gila County.
“When District 6 was created as a competitive district — I could tell such a difference. They were more urban and their philosophical beliefs were in direct conflict with other parts of the district. Politics have become extremely nasty and hateful because of this competitive stuff — instead of the district having issues in common,” Allen said.
Allen was defeated in the Republican primary by the current senator — Wendy Rogers, who spent a record amount of money mostly raised from out-of-state donors.
Rogers has since focused on many out-of-district issues, including outspoken support for efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 presidential election results and other issues. The campaign against Allen was often bare knuckle and shattered spending records.
On the other hand, several speakers said districts where either party could win an election would empower moderates, ensure that every voter in the district had influence and lead to less partisanship.
Robert Hershberger said, “One thing I would ask you is that you make an effort to respect the efforts of the Native Americans to have a district that is competitive where their voice is heard.”
Richard Hinkey said, “I am a huge advocate for every single legislative and congressional district must be competitive. If it is non-competitive, then either side can produce the crazies that you know are in the media. If in fact they’re competitive, then both the rural and urban districts are going to have to pay attention to all of their constituents. If we don’t have that, we have failed.”
