The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising motorists that State Route 473 in the White Mountains (known locally as Hawley Lake Road) will be closing for the winter on Tuesday, Nov 30.

ADOT closes SR 473 annually as part of the department’s winter shutdown schedule due to significant amounts of snow the region typically receives.

State Routes 261 and 273, which lead to other nearby lakes, will also close for the winter by Dec. 31. The two state roads could close earlier depending on the weather.

ADOT reminds drivers to always be prepared before driving in winter conditions, including snow, ice and freezing temperatures.

Plan your travel route in advance.

Notify someone of your route, destination and projected arrival time before departing on your trip.

Be sure to fill your fuel tank and try to keep it at three-quarters full. Running out of gas — especially in remote locations — can be extremely dangerous during winter conditions.

Visit az511.gov or call 511 for updated road and weather conditions, except while driving.

For additional information on winter driving preparedness, visit azdot.gov/knowsnow.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.