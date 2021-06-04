SHOW LOW — Tick tock goes the clock.
With just a day left before the window to enter Arizona’s Education Savings Plan’s fifth-grade essay writing contest was set to close, the state treasurer’s office announced a last-minute extension.
Six counties were close to forfeiting their chances at prize money due to a lack of essay entries, including Apache and Navajo counties.
Eligibility, requirements
All current fifth grade public, district, charter, private and homeschool students are eligible to enter. The question to answer is, “What is your dream job and how do you plan on achieving it in the future?” Responses should be a minimum of three paragraphs with a maximum of 350 words. The more thought-provoking, creative and unique the better.
Parents, grandparents, friends and relatives can go to the website for access to all the details. Entries will be accepted through 11:59 p.m. on June 30.
Every penny counts when it comes to paying for education, and a special savings account called AZ529 has helped families build more than $1.9 billion in tax-deferred education savings for more than 20 years. This year marks the state plan’s second-annual essay writing contest. So far, contest essays include children who aspire to be doctors, chefs, professional athletes and even one who vows to become president of the United States.
Multiple young winners will receive a portion of the $10,580 set to be distributed among 20 dreamy Arizona fifth-grade students. One essay will be selected from each of Arizona’s 15 counties. An additional five will be selected from Maricopa and Pima counties, due to their larger populations.
Each winning writer will receive $529 to be deposited into either a new or existing AZ529 Education Savings Plan account. “The future of Arizona is our young students,” said Treasurer Kimberly Yee. “This contest will showcase many Arizona students’ hopes and goals, while highlighting a critical component of how to get there with a dedicated savings. By saving with the AZ529 Plan, today’s dream can be tomorrow’s reality. We are excited to learn about the aspirations of young students from every corner of our great state.”
The purpose of the writing challenge is to heighten public awareness of the AZ529 plan and to help generation of students pursue their educational and career dreams beyond high school, while decreasing the need for burdensome student loan debts.
Submissions will be accepted online and through direct mail up to the June 30 deadline. Parents or guardians of contest winners will be responsible for setting up an AZ529 account after being notified about the prize by the state Treasurer’s Office early this summer.
Benefits
One attractive benefit to an AZ529 account is that it provides a tax-advantaged approach to setting money aside for a variety of educational options for high school graduates.
The state of Arizona’s 529 Savings Plan is one of the most diversified in the country, according to its website. Saving can begin with as little as $15, $25 or $150 per month, depending on the plan provider selected. Plan savings can be used at most accredited public or private universities, colleges, and vocational schools in the US, as well as eligible foreign institutions. Assets are not considered when determining Arizona financial aid awards. Qualified distributions are exempt from federal income tax and Arizona income tax for Arizona taxpayers.
The state of Arizona offers a tax deduction each year for investing in the AZ529 plan. Funds earned over time will remain tax-free when used for a diverse variety of covered educational expenses, such as tuition, books, computers and room and board.
Friends and family members can also jump into the fun and add to a child’s AZ529 account at any time through gifting, while also earning the same tax benefits for themselves.
For complete contest details and rules, visit az529.gov/essaycontest/ and to learn more about AZ529, visit www.az529.gov.
