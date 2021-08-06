Climate change is driving the heat waves scorching the west and killing hundreds of people, according to the results of a new study.
Heat waves have set records in the past two years throughout the west — including a stint in June that led to 116-degree temperatures in Portland, Oregon and an astonishing 121-degree high in British Columbia, Canada.
In Arizona, the heat wave in June also broke some records throughout the state. Phoenix had a solid week of temperatures above 115. Medical authorities are investigating more than 73 potential heat-related deaths.
Doctors have linked hundreds of deaths in the Pacific Northwest to the heat wave in a region where few people have air conditioning.
The federal Environmental Protection agency says heat waves remain the nation’s top natural disaster in terms of lives lost — roughly 1,300 people per year, according to some statistical analysis.
The roughly 2-degree rise in average global temperatures definitely played a role in that heat wave, according to a study conducted by 26 scientists across the globe in a collaborative group called World Weather Attribution. The study has not yet been peer-reviewed or published in a scientific journal.
The group formed to run multiple, computerized weather modeling programs to quickly determine whether the so-far measured increase in average temperatures globally might represent a contributing factor in extreme weather events — including heat waves, droughts, severe hurricanes and other events. The group has conducted 30 of these quick analyses since 2015.
The group runs 21 different computer simulations of the events, to estimate the difference the 2 degree F increase in average global temperatures in the past century might have on individual events.
The intensity of the most recent heat wave shocked many climate researchers, shattering all-time temperature records in the Pacific Northwest by 7 to 9 degrees in many cases
Arizona heat-related deaths have risen dramatically in recent years, especially in low-elevation rural areas where fewer residents have functioning air conditioning.
Maricopa County reported 323 heat-related deaths last year, which was the hottest year on record. Studies suggest that the rate of heat-related deaths is generally twice as high in low-elevation rural counties in Arizona. Heat-related deaths in Maricopa County last year included 146 homeless people. Statewide, health officials reported 420 heat-related deaths last year.
The World Weather Attribution study suggested that without the recorded global warming linked to the buildup of heat-trapping pollutants in the atmosphere, the maximum temperatures in the recent heat wave would have been 3.5 degrees lower. This means the high-pressure dome that settled in over the west might have still caused record temperatures – but it would have shattered the old marks.
The 2-degree increase attributed to global warming increases the odds of a record-setting heat wave in any given year by about 20%, they calculated.
Must of Arizona last week remained under an excessive heat warning, with temperatures in the Valley topping 111. In Rim Country and the White Mountains, temperatures generally strayed into the low to upper 90s.
The forecast this week calls for a roughly 30% to 40% chance of rain in Rim Country and the White Mountains on Tuesday, with high temperatures in the 80s. Show Low should be a few degrees cooler with a 30 to 50% chance or rain each day throughout the week.
The projected rise in lethal heat waves believed by some to be due to climate change gives Rim Country and the White Mountains one more potential advantage in coming decades, especially compared to Maricopa County with its worsening water shortages and rising temperatures.
Both Payson and the White Mountains will likely remain 20 degrees cooler than the Valley on average and less prone to lethal heat waves. The region also has a more plentiful water supply, with the drought draining the Colorado River reservoirs on which the Valley depends.
The climate has been changing since before man roamed the earth. The earth cools and heats back up. Thats just how it survives. Plants thrive off of co2. Carbon was higher than now back during the Pliocene epoch when humans didnt exist. Just spreading more fear to get control of the people
