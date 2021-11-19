On Sept. 15, Summit Healthcare opened the Summit Healthcare COVID-19 IV Therapy Clinic to provide REGEN-COV (casirivimab and imdevimab) therapy through IV infusion to aid in the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19. REGEB-COV is an FDA emergency use approved treatment used in adults and adolescents who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19 symptoms, including hospitalization or death.
Patients who are eligible to be treated at the Summit Healthcare COVID-19 IV Therapy Clinic must have a provider order and meet the following criteria:
• Patient must be at least 16 years of age or older
• Patient must weigh 88 lbs (40 kg) or greater
• Patient has had a positive laboratory confirmed SARS-Co V2 (COVID-19) result
• Patient's onset of COVID-19 symptoms (day 0) is within the last 10 days
• Patient is not hospitalized
• Patient does not require use of oxygen
If you are experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms, contact your Primary Care provider's office. After a positive COVID-19 test, if your provider deems it appropriate treatment for you, an order will be sent to Summit Healthcare for scheduling.
A patient fact sheet with further Monoclonal Antibody information is available on our website at summithealthcare.net.
Monodonial Antibody treatment is not a substitute for vaccination. Summit Healthcare continues to urge our communities to consider being vaccinated to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
