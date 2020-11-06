SHOW LOW — Summit Healthcare wants you to pay for medical services up front.
Summit Healthcare is now collecting copays, coinsurance, deductibles and outstanding balances for healthcare services prior to or at the time of a patient’s visit.
According to a Summit press release on Nov. 2, “The purpose of this policy is to increase efficiency for both the patient and provider, while reducing avoidable administrative expenses within the healthcare system. Summit Healthcare understands that healthcare insurance coverage can be complex, and is committed to working with all patients to help them navigate the system. The Summit team works on the patient’s behalf to obtain the necessary referrals, authorizations, or pre-certifications from the insurance provider.”
Summit remains committed to clearing up any confusion that may arise from a bill from the hospital or a provider involved in patient care. Be aware that patients may receive separate bills from the hospital and healthcare provider if the healthcare provider is not an employee of the hospital.
Payment plans and financial assistance is available and their team is happy to discuss these options with the patient.
If you have any questions, please contact Summit Healthcare’s Patient Financial Services at 928-537-6911.
About Summit Healthcare Summit Healthcare is a licensed 101 beds rural hospital. Summit responds to the health care needs of more than 90,000 permanent and seasonal residents. For more information visit www.summithealthcare.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.