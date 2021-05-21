GREER – Escape the heat and join the fun at Sunrise Park Resort, starting Thursday of next week.
From zip lining to archery and scenic lift rides to downhill mountain biking, however you’re looking to spend your summer, Sunrise Park Resort has it.
Sunrise had a soft opening on Thursday this week, but officially will launch the season next week with jam-packed activities for all.
Admission discounts
Early bird gets the worm! The first person in line each day between May 27-30 will receive a one-day Explorers Pass. Additionally, the next 20 people in line will receive half-price admission tickets.
Prizes
Sunrise Park Resort will be raffling door prizes every hour throughout the entire opening weekend of May 27-30, with a grand prize raffle at the end of each day. But that’s not it – there will also be prizes hidden throughout the resort, so guests should be on the lookout.
Live music
Dust off your dancing shoes. Visitors can expect live music every day throughout the opening weekend from noon to 3:30 p.m. Relentless and Planting Seeds will be the performing bands.
5K run
On your mark, get set, go! Runners can meet at Sunrise General Store at 8 a.m. on Saturday for a race to the base of Sunrise Mountain. The first three finishers in both the men’s and women’s categories will win a prize.
Horseshoe tournament
Grab your lucky horseshoe and meet at the base of Sunrise Mountain at 11 a.m. on Saturday for a horseshoe tournament. The tournament will be facilitated by Sinone Tortice and prizes will be awarded to first through sixth places in both the singles and doubles categories.
“Sunrise Park Resort has transformed from Arizona’s premier ski resort into a summer mountain escape.” said General Manager Roger Leslie. “From zip lining to hiking, mountain biking to fishing, we have activities the whole family will enjoy.”
Summer activities at Sunrise Park Resort include Arizona’s longest and fastest zip line, 13 different mountain bike trails, hiking, horseback riding, lake activities and more.
All activities are dependent on weather.
Sunrise Park Resort will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For up-to-date information, a full list of summer activities and prices visit www.sunrise.ski.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.