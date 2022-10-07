PHOENIX — The Federal Trade Commission announced last week that it will send payments totaling $415,000 to 3,508 people who financed a vehicle after January 2013 at any of the four now-defunct Tate’s Auto Dealerships and ended up having the vehicle repossessed, according to a news release issued by the FTC.
The FTC claimed in essence that the buyers’ true income and down payments were way lower than what Tate’s represented to lenders who loaned money for vehicles that the buyers couldn’t pay back. Tate’s owner Richard Berry operated dealerships called Tate Ford-Lincoln Mercury Inc., Tate’s Auto Center of Gallup Inc., Tate’s Automotive Inc. and Tate’s Auto Center of Winslow Inc. A Tate’s dealership was part of the Auto Mall in Show Low.
Apart from the FTC’s complaint, which has now settled, other major lawsuits were filed against Tate’s for other wrongs regarding the financing of Tate’s inventory; Ford Motor Co., for example, filed a $22 million suit in Navajo County Superior Court.
The Tate companies filed for bankruptcy protection in March 2019 seeking to reorganize its debts in a combined Chapter 11 proceeding in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Tucson.
The management stayed on to manage the company through the reorganization and included Berry, husband to Amy Elaine Packard Berry and son of Linda Tate, but the reorganization never happened.
In July 2019, bankruptcy Judge Brenda Whinery converted the cases from a reorganization to a liquidation (under Chapter 7 of the bankruptcy code) noting the lack of transparency, the failure to file required monthly reports with the court, and the lack of “leadership at the helm” of the reorganization.
The FTC commission was the first to file suit against Tate’s in the U.S. District Court in Phoenix in August 2018. It accused the company of falsifying consumers’ monthly income and down payments on financing applications and contracts without the customers knowing about it.
The complaint also says the company used deceptive advertising.
The FTC complaint was based in part by the efforts of the Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission which pushed to protect Navajo consumers.
That commission collected information from tribal members about business practices in towns that border the reservation, which spans Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. It issued a report in 2014 that showed more complaints were received about Tate’s than other auto dealerships.
“The representation from the auto dealer is that ‘we’re helping your Navajo people,’ ” Leonard Gorman, executive director of the commission, said. “The reality is you’re cheating our Navajo people.”
Reviews from third-party financing companies found that Tate’s inflated customers’ monthly incomes by hundreds or thousands of dollars, according to the complaint. One of those companies stopped doing business with Tate’s in January 2016 after suffering financial losses when customers defaulted on loans or their vehicles had to be repossessed, the complaint states. Tate’s also allegedly misrepresented offers for vehicles and the terms to buy or lease them, the FTC says. Richard and Linda Tate denied the allegations.
