CHAMBERS — A 24-year-old Texas man is sitting in the Apache County Jail charged with multiple drug trafficking offenses.
Gaberial Leonardo Mendozamejia, of Austin, Texas, was pulled over on Interstate 40 near milepost 333 a little before 11 a.m. on July 28 and arrested on charges of felony possession of narcotics (13.2 pounds of cocaine), felony possession of narcotics for sale, felony transportation of narcotics for sale, felony possession of 10 pounds of marijuana, felony possession of marijuana for sale and felony transportation of marijuana for sale.
Mendozamejia was stopped by an Apache County Sheriff’s Office Special Crimes Enforcement Team (SCET) for a routine traffic violation when a deputy sensed something was not on the up and up and got permission from Mendozamejia to search the SUV he was driving.
Inside the deputy discovered the illegal drugs and arrested the Texas man on the spot.
Mendozamejia was booked into the Apache County Jail where he was still in custody as of Wednesday Aug. 4 on a $250,000 bond.
