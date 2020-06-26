APACHE COUNTY — As 2020 grinds along, it might be easy to forget that this is a U.S. Census year. Because the Census only happens every 10 years, there are members of our communities who may not understand the significance of participating. Some may not realize what benefits come from the Census. There also may be concerns over identity theft or information fraud, making it uncomfortable to put personal data “out there.”
Census information is used in many ways. Federal funds are budgeted according to the most recent Census. Currently, the U.S. budgets around $2,000.00 per person, so if a community has 5,000 residents and only 3,000 of them complete the Census, the federal budget for that community will be figured by the number reported, or only 3,000 residents. That community would potentially miss out on $4,000,000.00 in funding. When state or community agencies plan budgets or apply for grants, some of the data they use will come from the 2020 Census data. When companies are looking for places to locate, they often turn to the most recent Census to see if a community has the needed resources available. One of the easiest ways we can assist our communities is simply to fill out the Census.
Some may worry about the personal information that goes to the Census Bureau. According to U.S. Census Partnership Specialist for Northern Arizona, Kim Robinson, Census information has been protected by federal law since the 1950’s. Because of that law, the personal information gathered in this year’s Census won’t be released for publication until the year 2092. The most recent personal information that is available in public records on individuals and households is from 1948.
The process is simple and takes about 10 minutes. To participate in the 2020 Census, you can call 844-330-2020 or visit the website at www.2020census.gov. If you don’t have a computer or the internet at home, each library in the Apache County Library District has dedicated a computer for this purpose. Put on a mask and visit your local library. Spanish speakers may call 844-468-2020. Additionally, the website offers Census forms in 60 languages. Be aware that if you get your mail in a P.O. box, you may not have received the documents yet, but they will be delivered to your residence soon. The 2020 Census will continue until October 31, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.