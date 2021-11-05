Since its founding in 2013 by several faith-based and community organizations, the annual Fast of Compassion has turned into an extremely successful grassroots effort to help those in need during the Thanksgiving and Christmas season.
You can give by “fasting” a couple of meals during the week and giving the money saved to the Fast. It’s a simple act of self-sacrifice in which everybody can participate. Fasting historically has been a way for people to get their eyes off of themselves and instead care about others, especially in times of trial and difficulties.
Funds raised go to the local organizations and helping groups that normally deal with the needs of people directly.This includes all the local school PTOs, including the charter schools and day care; organizations like Salvation Army and the Christian Community Outreach; Walking Down Ranch,; the Family Advocacy Center and Living Hope Women’s Centers. Also, funds are given to service organizations like Meals on Wheels; the local VFW, and the Elks Lodge. Most recently, the White Mountain Coalition Against Homelessness was included.
Every contribution goes directly to helping people. There are no administrative costs, overhead, or other financial outlays. Operating expenses are managed by volunteers and volunteer businesses. The White Mountain communities have been very generous over the years in organizing and running events that directly benefit people. We are grateful.
You have the thanks and appreciation of The Fast Committee: Steve Williams, Pastor Steve Heckathorne, Pastor Tom Brown, Daryl Seymore, Mayor John Leech, Becky Clark and Kyle Beecroft, as well as the many recipients who have been blessed by your generosity over the years.
