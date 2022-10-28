So, you’ve just had a long day at work and you’re hankering for a perfectly cooked wine burger and an ice-cold beer. You make your way over The Lion’s Den Bar & Grill in Pinetop and park in the gravel driveway. You sit at the bar, place your order, and the kind bartender passes you a tall glass of whichever draft you’re feeling that night.
But as you bring the perspiring glass to your lips, you feel something grab at your ankle. You look down and see nothing. You play it off as a muscular jolt and go back to your drink, but just before the cold liquid hits your tongue you feel it again. A grab at your ankle, this time more aggressive, so much so that you almost spill your drink on the counter.
The bartender asks if everything is OK, and you nervously respond with a shrug and a smile, but you know something’s wrong. Something is trying to alert you to its presence. You feel its energy gliding beneath the floor and seeping up through the floorboards. It knows you’re scared; it knows you’re vulnerable, and it is waiting for you to let your guard down one last time so it can make its move.
A sudden realization crosses your mind, but you dare not say it out loud. If you do, it will hear you. You sit in silence and think to yourself, “I think this place is haunted.”
If this has happened to you, you can at least find some solace in knowing that you were right: The Lion’s Den is indeed haunted. It may not be as dramatic as what was just described, however, and owner Jay Charnholm and ghost hunter Pamela Brady were happy to explain the true details behind the Den’s haunted history.
Charnholm has owned The Lion’s Den since 2013 but previously was a bartender there for about 12 years. He remembers when Brady went in one night to ghost hunt, saying, “I’m not sure if I believe in ghosts, but I will say that I experienced some very unusual scenarios in this building back then,” he said.
Brady took a team of five, including her son, and spent four or five hours in the basement of the bar after everyone had left for the night. She said, “We set up an EMF (electromagnetic field) detector on a ladder that was propped up against the wall. A few minutes later, completely unprovoked, it went flying across the room.” She was also equipped with a recording device meant to pick up any electronic voice phenomena, which are often interpreted as spirit voices.
Of all the places she’s hunted, Brady said, the Den stands out as one of the few where she experienced an “above normal” amount of activity. “This place was a gem. A lot of people don’t realize that ghost hunting normally leads to a lot of dead time, situations where nothing happens. We were here for only a few hours and picked up at least seven or eight abnormal readings,” she said.
The basement is primarily used for storage now; spare tables and chairs lay thrown about and lit by two single light bulbs surrounded by loose wires and unpainted boards. Charnholm mentioned that the space was once used for poker games by loggers and miners who stayed there shortly after the building was erected in 1939.
“People have told me that the building next door, which I now own, used to be a brothel,” he said, “so it’s easy to assume some crazy stuff happened down here back in the day, and it’s not a stretch to think that someone may have gotten hurt or something.”
Whoever that may have been, it appears they stuck around a lot longer than they originally intended, and that spirit seems perfectly comfortable taking an opportunity to remind the bar’s staff that they’re still there.
“We’ve had doors open back up even after we locked them down, key and everything. We’ve had lights turned off that will end up on again, even if the switch is still set to ‘off.’ Most of the staff have experienced some very interesting events,” Charnholm said.
Charnholm doesn’t worry about the bar’s reputation scaring away customers. The local lore of the Lion’s Den does bring a curious crowd with it, and sometimes Charnholm is happy to indulge that.
“I ask my staff not to let people into the basement because the staircase is very narrow and steep. It could be a liability, and we don’t want anyone getting hurt. But from time to time, if I’m in the building, I’ll walk some folks down there if they ask. We definitely embrace it,” he said.
