‘Twas the night before Christmas
and all through the town,
large snowflakes were falling
and coating the ground.
The colored lights blinking on each Christmas tree
was a signal for Santa from Show Low, AZ.
I looked out my window into the cold night.
No traffic at this time. A magical sight.
The street lights were lit up and shining below
on a barren and quiet road covered in snow.
Then off in the distance, a figure appeared
and as it came closer, I noticed a beard.
How odd I thought. One person walking alone
on a cold, snowy evening for reasons unknown.
I watched him walk closer and saw what he wore
and what I had seen was like nothing before.
A red and white jacket, black belt and red pants.
The fellow, once walking, then started to dance.
Approaching my window, I noticed his feet
were dancing on top of the snowy, cold street.
I gazed in amazement at his elf-like size.
It was hard to believe what I saw with my eyes.
I leaned out my window, into the cold night.
He said: “Have you seen my list fly
by here tonight?”
I said: “No sir, I have not. So what will you do?”
I then noticed a twinkle in his eyes of blue.
He thought for a bit then he let out a hoot
and sat down in the snow as he took off his boot.
A second spare list he pulled out form his sock
then glanced at the time that it was on his clock.
“I better get going. Nice chatting with you.
I have places to visit and deliveries too.”
“Nice meeting you good sir.” I said in reply
then tossed a gift to me while winking his eye.
He turned around 3 times and smiled with delight
and in front of my eyes vanished into the night.
I heard him say: “Dasher and Dancer ‘ol Prancer let’s go.”
Then some reindeer and sleigh darted out ‘cross the snow.
They circled the moon and I heard the elf call:
“Have a Happy New Year. Merry Christmas to all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.