Helping people get better prepared for dog parenthood is what Nikki Finn-Loudenslager wants to bring to the pet industry nationwide, and she is hoping to achieve that goal first in Show Low with her new online four-week course, The Puppy Preparation Program, which launches in September.
“The four-week curriculum that I developed, has come from identifying where many of my struggling clients had first made some common mistakes when choosing a dog that they wanted to live with. So many pet parents-to-be underestimate the time, money and commitment it takes to raise a puppy into adulthood and then into their senior years. Millions fail to have back-up plans for having a change in their career, housing or financial situation.
“Nearly every client I work with has a misunderstanding of what training can and can’t do and how much work is required, and plenty choose a dog or breed on false or a very limited understanding of what that dog will need to be a happy and fulfilled pet, or even if would make a good pet at all. This is not a reflection of my clients. The reality is that this information is hard to come by and because the pet industry focuses heavily on socialization and training it misleads people into thinking that it’s where success starts.
“And this is what this new course is all about. It’s about helping pat parents make well informed decisions before they commit the next 10-15 years to a dog that has the potential to turn their life upside-down.”
Finn-Loudenslager said she has always loved dogs, but only decided to pursue her childhood passion as a career in her late 20s. It was at this time that she took every opportunity to learn all she could about these magnificent beings.
In the United Kingdom (where is originally from), she volunteered at a canine hydrotherapy center, studied animal Reiki, TTouch and spent her spare time offering pet-sitting services to her local community.
When she arrived stateside to start a life with her husband, her first full-time employment was at the Dumb Friends League in Castle Rock, Colorado.
“I am honored to have worked with so many animals in need since I arrived in the States. But working in rescue takes its toll emotionally. Witnessing an endless stream of dogs losing their homes due to no fault of their own, and then seeing the sadness in their eyes every time I visited their kennel was a heartbreaking experience. That is what fueled the fire in my belly to do more, and it was soon after that I went back to school and earned my certificate in dog training and behavior.”
But Finn-Loudenslager went on to explain how she realized dog training was only part of the solution to raising a well-mannered, easy-to-live with, pet dog, after a few years of serving her local community.
As she developed her skills and knowledge as a dog trainer (and now certified dog behaviorist) and began to do extensive research about canine genetics and how they effect behavior, she soon realized that the majority of her clients all had one thing in common. They lacked initial preparation, had made an uneducated decision about which dog they had chosen to join their family and had unrealistic expectations of what training could fix.
“So that is how the idea for the Puppy Preparation Program was born. I am excited to bring this live online course to the dog-loving community so pet parents can learn everything they need to know about raising a dog before they make a commitment.
“I believe the preparation phase is the missing link. It is a common misconception that socialization and training is where it all starts. Instead, the key to a successful relationship starts with the dog you decide to bring home and being fully prepared for the years ahead.
“This is why so many of my clients struggle and millions of dogs end up in the shelter system year after year. It is my vision that the success of this program will reduce the number of dogs that end up homeless. We should also start to see a reduction of pet parents who end up in a real bind trying to deal with behavior issues that are not always fixable, at least not without a lot of time and commitment. This is my ultimate goal and I am so excited to deliver this information to as many pet parents to be as I can.”
Are you considering adding a furry friend to your family in the near future?
You can find out more about the Puppy Preparation program at www.pupprepprogram.com and more about Finn-Loudenslager and her dog-training company at righttrackdogtraining.com.
