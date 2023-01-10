SPRINGERVILLE — Three people connected to allegedly luring an underage runaway girl have been charged with sex-related crimes and are being held in the Apache County Jail in St. Johns.
The Springerville Police Department detained the three suspects, reportedly from Tennessee, on Jan. 1. On Dec. 31, SPD received a report from the runaway’s mother that the juvenile had been on social media communicating with unknown adults. On Facebook on Dec 31, the mother posted that her daughter “ran away last night with a person she had been taking to on instagram…. These people we found in messages are going to do horrible things.”
According to a media release from the SPD, the information supplied led officers to a motel in the 100 block of Main Street in Springerville. SPD enlisted the help of the Apache County Sheriff’s Office, the Eagar Police Department and the Department of Public Safety in arresting the occupants for a number of child-related sex crimes. Leslie A. Johnson, 74, George Johnson, 34, and Kimberly M. Aldridge, 29, were arrested on Jan. 1 on suspicion of 10 felonies, but on Wednesday the Apache County Attorney’s Office formally charged the suspects with fewer felony crimes after reviewing the evidence that had been gathered.
The juvenile was found safe and in good health, according to the ACAO’s Facebook page, and that office thanks the public for its assistance.
Leslie Arlene Johnson was charged with kidnapping for purposes of injury, death or a sexual offense, a Class 2 felony, luring a minor for sexual exploitation, a Class 3 felony, and furnishing obscene material to a minor, a Class 4 felony. In Arizona, the lower the number a felony is classified as the more serious violation it is. Court-appointed attorney Michael S. Penrod will represent her.
George Richard Johnson was charged with the same crimes as Leslie Johnson and also was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, a Class 2 felony. He is represented by D. Bryce Patterson. It is not known if the two Johnson suspects are related.
Finally, Kimberly Mae Aldridge was charged with the same crimes as George Johnson, and Benjamin M. Brewer has been assigned as her counsel.
The prosecutor assigned to the cases is Celeste Robertson, a deputy prosecutor in the Apache County Attorney’s Office. As of press time, the defendants’ next court date was scheduled for Jan. 9 in Superior Court. Presiding Judge Michael Latham is the assigned judge on all three cases. Anyone accused of a crime is presumed by law to be innocent.
In a press release from Springerville police, the public is urged to contact local police with questions or concerns about keeping juveniles safe on social media and to not hesitate to alert police is unsafe activities are suspected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.