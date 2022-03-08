In February of 2022 the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District was recognized for the fourth consecutive year by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) for excellence in financial reporting. The award is specific to the District’s Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR) for the Fiscal Year ending June 30, 2020.
The Letter of Award reads in part “The ACFR has been judged by and impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive spirt of full disclosure to clearly communicate (Timber Mesa’s) financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the ACFR.”
The GFOA Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.
Timber Mesa Fire Chief Bryan Savage stated that, “Both the ACFR, and the recognition we have received from GFOA, are steps we have taken to assure the residents of the Fire District that their money is being wisely spent, that we have provided full transparency for our residents, and that we are doing all of the right things to properly account for public funds. Neither the ACFR nor the GFOA recognition are required of fire districts but we want our customers to know that they can be confident about Timber Mesa’s finances.”
For more information on the GFOA, its standards and awards, visit www.gfoa.org.
