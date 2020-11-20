WHITE MOUNTAIN LAKE — A White Mountain Lake resident burning brush piles in his yard caused some concern among his neighbors Monday morning.
The flames from the burning brush were visible above the trees and houses from certain vantage points. This caused neighbors to call 911 which alerted Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District.
The flames were being managed by the property owner, according to TMFMD Community Risk Manager Kirk Webb. “There were no people or structures at risk upon our arrival,” said Webb. “The resident did have a burn permit, but it wasn’t the right kind of permit to burn that much brush.”
Webb said that the resident also had people helping him tend to the fire pit and it was controlled when crews arrived. However, the basic burn permit allows for a brush pile burn of 3 feet by 3 feet by 3 feet, but this fire was reportedly much larger.
“There are proper procedures for burning that much brush, but we need to come inspect the property, materials to be burned, etc.,” said Webb. “We do encourage people to clear their property and eliminate excess brush. We can help make sure they understand what’s required.”
For more information about open debris (brush pit) burning, call TMFMD Fire Prevention at 928-367-3473 at or visit the website: www.timbermesafire.org/burn-permit/.
