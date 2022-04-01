SHOW LOW — You may not be able to easily pronounce his name, but you will certainly recognize his photographs, especially if you are a nature lover.
Tony Attanasio is an award-winning nature photographer who has lived in the White Mountains for the last 10 years.
Attanasio grew up in New York City, in the Bronx, and at age 19, he joined the U.S. Navy and requested to be sent to photography school, and that is actually where he was sent, but not for nature photography.
“I do not remember the motivation for requesting it, but yeah, I really liked it,” said Attanasio.
He was sent to El Centro, California, his first base, where he stayed until his discharge. He was assigned to a photo lab where he had full responsibility for a lab where color film was processed and done the old way with large machinery and hands on work that was not very automated.
Being at a base that was a joint facility with the Air Force, the primary function of personnel there was the testing of Apollo mission parachutes. They conducted the drop tests there and members of the photo lab were assigned to do aerial photography of aircraft such as a B-54 or C-130 aircraft that were followed by a chase plane like a T-33 or T-38 streamlined jet. The photographers sat in the back seat with a very heavy motion picture camera, circa 1960, and when the payload dropped, their plane chased it and with high-speed film they were able to film and play back the drop to slow motion that provided visual testing.
His first personal camera did not come from the Navy, nor did he have a camera as a kid. He bought a Pentax, roll film – back in the day. He had gotten married in El Centro to a lady with three children and then they had two of their own.
They lived in Modesto, California, where he went to work for AT&T and the Bell System, the company he had worked for in Manhattan before entering the service. The company’s policy was to offer a veteran his job back when he was discharged, so he went to work for the phone company, not in a photography career. He said the photo angle there was photographing his children.
It truly was an obsession with him because he had two transparency slide trays with a collection of those photos as high as your waist.
It was in the ’80s or ’90s when he first started filming wildlife in Pueblo, Colorado. It was the first time a newspaper did a story on him.
“I am an outdoor type and love hunting and fishing,” said Attanasio. “I picked up the camera and right away recorded local events.”
He said he is self-taught regarding the behavior and habits of wildlife.
“It helps me anticipate what they are ready to do – just learning and observation. Observation is one of the greatest education tools I count on a lot,” said Attanasio.
Having married a second time, Attanasio and his wife researched places to live and wound up in White Mountains, which is what he thought they had both researched. The lakes and fishing and wildlife is what he wanted, and 10 years later he is still here.
“It is the longest I have been in one place sedentary since I left the Navy,” said Attanasio.
He has proved himself a nature photographer, entering a number of contests. His first win was in Alaska where he has visited in several summers. He entered the Homer Chamber of Commerce Photo Contest and came in first with a photo of a salmon running in a small passage under a log in a stream. Two other Alaska contests yielded him second and third places.
When he was in Boise, Idaho, he had his photos published there. He was in a California wildlife magazine and was runner-up with the National Wild Turkey Federation. He was proud to say he had a nice photo in Birds and Bloom, a publication that receives hundreds of submissions – a publication much harder to get in. Former White Mountain Independent editor/reporter Terry Corrigan did a story on him in the Independent’s Outdoor magazine one year with a salmon photo similar to the one he won first place with in Alaska. He was also published locally in the White Mountains’ Outdoor Southwest magazine among others.
Does he have a favorite photo himself? He says no.
“I have several I really appreciate, but I kind of get lazy when it comes to favorites,” said Attanasio.
He does have his favorite spots for photographing wildlife, though.
Woodland Lake is one of his favorites because it is more accessible to wildlife.
“I really appreciate going up to the Sunrise area when the elk are bugling. A 20-minute ride up the hill and you are in Yellowstone. It is pretty darn good,” said Attanasio.
He also loves the hatchery by Whiteriver that is private and has a lot of wildlife. Another spot is Rainbow Lake where he recently enjoyed the ducks by the shore because of the cold. Just the week before he also saw two deer there on the other side of the lake, just strolling down.
“It is 99.9% private,” said Attanasio. “It is like I own this little piece of the shoreline. I enjoy it to the max. It has beauty, a relaxed atmosphere. I enjoy it. I do pretty well there.”
He also tries to find spots for mini trips within the state and elsewhere. In February, he went to Willcox, and he loves White Water Draw in southeastern Arizona where they are known for the sandhill cranes.
Zion National Park is another favorite, as are Rocky Mountain National Park in the fall and Yellowstone proper and Yosemite.
He is trying to find the premiere spot in Arizona for hummingbirds – the exotic and more tropical ones which are in southern Arizona.
Through it all, Attanasio is one of the ones who recognizes that there is a special connection between wildlife and people.
He labels himself as a simple individual who, when asked questions, actually says, “There’s always more to be left unsaid.”
Though that may be the case, Attanasio will wow readers with his twice-a-month spectacular photographs of wildlife on the front page of the Independent, appropriately titled, “White Mountain Wildlife,” beginning Tuesday.
Now that you know some of his favorite places, and you know what he looks like, you will likely spy him on some of your favorite outings searching for the wildlife we all love and hope to see in the White Mountains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.