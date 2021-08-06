Northern Arizona’s vital tourism market definitely took a hit in 2020.
However, Apache and Navajo counties did better than the rest of the state, according to the just-released figures from the Arizona Department of Tourism.
Spending by overnight visitors to Apache County dropped a hefty 22% in the year of the pandemic — with much of the loss hitting during the initial shutdowns.
Navajo County did a little better — with a 14% drop.
That’s bad — given our reliance on tourism.
But it’s not that bad.
Statewide, tourism spending dropped 28% in 2020, compared to 2019.
The abrupt drop in international travel was partially offset by an increase in in-state travel. Apparently, lots of Valley people canceled out-of-state trips and opted for a quick jaunt to the high country in the face of the stubbornly persistent pandemic.
Apache and Navajo County recorded 10 million overnight visitors.
Overnight visitors spent $326 million in Navajo County and $96 million in Apache County. That spending supported 3,650 jobs in Navajo County (down 7%) and 1,330 jobs in Apache County (down 13%), according to the Arizona Department of tourism.
Those visitors paid $8 million in state and local taxes in Apache county and $30 million Navajo County — a decrease of about 12% compared to 2020.
The report noted that spending by visitors who stayed in a hotel, motel or short-term rental actually increased — up about 3%.
“This could be due to increased interest in outdoor spaces and rural destinations during the pandemic,” noted the report.
It’s also possible people who originally planned longer vacations — especially to other countries — instead applied their bigger budgets to a northern Arizona jaunt.
Overall, the tourism sector took less of a hit in the course of the year than officials predicted. Most towns and counties in Northern Arizona braced for a swoon in revenues, given the region’s dependence on spending by travelers and skyrocketing unemployment. But federal stimulus money cushioned the blow for many people, who actually increased their overall savings rates during the pandemic.
Most local government — including Navajo County — actually ended the year with sizable surpluses and used the money to bolster threadbare reserves.
Mostly, an increase in in-state tourism made up for most of the loss of international travel — especially in rural areas. In-state travel actually increased by about 7%. Those US tourists accounted for 94% of the 32 million people who spent at least one night at least 50 miles away from home. By contrast, international travel dropped by 98%.
“Arizonans and visitors from drive markets were crucial to carrying our tourism industry through last year,” said Debbie Johnson, director of the Arizona Office of Tourism. “Now, with the Visit Arizona Initiative providing much-needed resources, we’re excited to be able to enhance recovery and build for the future.”
In-state tourists totaled 9.1 million people, followed by 6.8 million Californians, 2.1 million Texans, 1.8 million New Yorkers and 1.5 million folks from Florida, according to the Department of Tourism.
“It’s great that so many Arizonans and domestic visitors took road trips last year to enjoy Arizona’s wide-open spaces and diverse geography,” Johnson added. “These trips will continue to be vital to our industry’s recovery.”
Statewide, overnight visitors spent $41.2 million daily, generating some $2.7 billion in state, local and federal taxes.
Arizona’s Northern Region welcomed 10 million overnight visitors in calendar year 2020.
The region includes Coconino, Navajo and Apache counties
Apache County
• Visitors spent $96.1 million in Apache County (down 22% over 2019).
• Visitor spending supported 1,330 jobs in Apache County (down 13%)
• Visitor spending in Apache County resulted in $8 million in state and local tax revenue generated (down 22%).
• Data Observation: Spending by visitors who stayed in a hotel, motel or short-term rental in Apache County actually increased by 3% in 2020 compared to 2019. This could be due to increased interest in outdoor spaces and rural destinations during the pandemic.
Navajo County
• Visitors spent $325.5 million in Navajo County (down 13.5% over 2019).
• Visitor spending supported 3,650 jobs in Navajo County (down 7%)
• Visitor spending in Navajo County resulted in $29.6 million in state and local tax revenue generated (down 11%).
