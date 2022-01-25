PINETOP-LAKESIDE — The 2021 Annual Report of TRACKS is in and once again it shows what a well organized group of over 500 dedicated volunteers on a mission can accomplish when committed to a common goal.
TRACKS mission is “promoting, preserving, and protecting multi-use trails throughout Pinetop-Lakeside and the White Mountains. It strives to support and assist the development, maintenance, and improvement of non-motorized trails, and to provide a resource for education, communication, and social interaction designed to enhance the enjoyment of outdoor experiences on the trails.”
TRACKS started out in the 1980s as an ad-hoc committee of the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside and later became a 501 © (3).
The TRACKS volunteers build and maintain non-motorized trails within the Lakeside Ranger District of the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) for outdoor enthusiasts such as hikers, equestrians, trail runners, mountain bikers, cross country skiers, bird watchers and photographers. The 200 plus miles of trails in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests, which they build and maintain, are part of the White Mountain Trail System (WMTS) and are provided through a cooperative effort between the USFS and the Arizona Game & Fish Department (AZGFD).
Even with the COVID-19 pandemic keeping many people from work and other activities, the TRACKS trail crew worked 2,037 hours on the Blue Ridge, Panorama, Osprey, 4 Springs, Land of Pioneers, Los Burros, Chipmunk, Los Caballos, Lookout Connector, Timber Mesa and Buena Vista trails.
In addition to trail maintenance, TRACKS volunteers contributed another 11,124 hours at a number of events and community service activities.
According to Independent Sector, a group that brings together nonprofits, foundations, and corporate giving programs to strengthen civil society and ensure that all people in the US thrive, (independentsector.org/volunteer_time), volunteer work in Arizona is valued at $26.94 per hour. That equates to $54,877 for TRACKS work on the trails. The other activities by TRACKS volunteers equals $299,681 for a grand total of $354,558 to support the White Mountain community, the USFS and those that use the WMTS.
Many of the events and activities that use the WMTS are also major drivers for the local economy. Epic Rides’ Tour of the White Mountains is one such event. It has been coming to the Mountain for 25 years. Their last event brought 1,150 registered riders, along with their supporters and over 120 volunteers who helped with the Tour of the White Mountains; these people used local businesses and services. Triathlons are another such event, and there are many others.
Thanks to grants from AZGFD’s Heritage Fund, and Navajo County and Hon Dah Resort, TRACKS volunteers were able to install coded signs with GPS every quarter mile on the WMTS. They GPSed the location of each diamond which allowed them to provide a map with the GPS coordinates to all regional emergency responders and dispatchers.
Since 2013, should someone need to call 911, they just give the operator the code of the diamond close to them and help will be on the way. TRACKS proudly boasts that since the white diamonds have been on the trail system rescues have only taken 45 minutes or less and have utilized only one officer for the rescue.
The Arizona State Parks Board voted to recommend TRACKS Emergency Response project as a possible model for all trails in Arizona. The white diamond project was also recognized in a report to the Arizona Legislature as a best use of AZGFD’s Heritage Fund awards.
There is no cost to join TRACKS but they do depend on donations to accomplish the work that they do. Anyone can be a member and benefit from volunteering or enjoying the many outdoor activities with others who also enjoy the beautiful outdoors.
Attesting to the popularity of the WMTS, in the past five years, TRACKS has distributed over 70,000 White Mountains Trail System brochures.
TRACKS has a very detailed newsletter which keeps members informed of all outdoor activities like the TRACKS bikers group; the UP THE HILL GANG and Tuesday Trekkers (hikers); Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest – Lakeside Ranger District News; the White Mountain Nature Center; AZGFD news; White Mountain Apache Tribe Reservation News; and a TRACKS Schedule of Events which lists the dates and times of all the volunteer opportunities and meeting and the potlucks which take place in the warmer months.
TRACKS in run by a 13 member board: Nick Lund, president; Lynn Krigbaum, vice president; Dave McCullough, treasurer; Kay Alderton, secretary; Jerry Good, trail crew chief; Christine Brady, newsletter editor; Cyndie Shaffstall, webmaster; and general members Lynda Beal, Ron Miller, Arlene Nelson, Cathy Purvis, Jim Snitzer and John Vuolo.
The board meets once a month, on the Thursday prior to the general meeting to discuss club business which covers items such as trail projects, educational programs and events, finances, and the agenda for the general meeting. All club members are welcome to attend the board meeting.
More information about TRACKS can be found at https://trackswhitemountains.org which is where anyone can also get information on the trails, including their level of difficulty and download a map of the trail.
