The fierce struggle for water in a drought-stricken west continues to roil politics – and embroil a host of tribal water claims.
The decades-long drought has dried up reservoirs and forced federal water cutbacks for the 40 million people in seven states who rely on the Colorado River for water.
But it has also dramatically increased the stakes for the region in decades-old water claims by a host of tribes, including the Navajo and the White Mountain Apache.
Fortunately, Rim Country and the White Mountains aren’t facing as dire a situation as the rest of the state, which gets a third of its water from the Colorado River.
Payson can count on water from the C.C. Cragin Reservoir, which provides more than double its current usage. The town is currently using water from the reservoir to recharge its diminished underground water table.
The White Mountains remain the wettest area of the state, although well levels in many areas continue to decline. Most of the state is now “abnormally” dry, including all of Gila County as well as southern Navajo and Apache Counties. The forecast calls for a warm, probably dry winter, which could push the state back into drought.
Most of the rest of the west is in much worse shape. Much of California, Nevada and Utah remain in “severe” to “exceptional” drought.
Consider some of the latest developments in the water crisis:
Navajo Water Claim
The US Supreme Court has agreed to hear an appeal of a lower-court decision that the Navajo Nation is entitled to a water allotment from the Colorado River.
Two lower courts have ruled that the state and federal governments should allocate a portion of the drought-stricken river to the Navajo Reservation, based on federal government treaties in 1849 and 1868.
The 1868 Treaty agreed the Navajos should have a “permanent home” on their reservation. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that this “necessarily implied rights” to enough water to live and farm on that land.
The reservation has used water from the San Juan River in Utah, but the 3-0 appeals court ruling held that the Navajo are also entitled to water from the Colorado River itself. The ruling did not consider how much water that might include.
The Navajo Reservation has been among the hardest hit areas by the current, decades-long drought. One third of the nearly 200,000 reservation residents lack running water. Abandoned uranium mines have also polluted groundwater and wells. The reservation averages about six people per square mile – compared to the US average of 345 people.
The drought has dried up wells and forced many Navajo to cull sheep and cattle herds and abandon planted crops. One estimated suggested it could cost $4 billion to provide “universal access to clean water” on the reservation.
The Supreme Court will likely hear appeals of the appeals court ruling filed by the US Bureau of Reclamation and the state of Arizona sometime in the first half of next year.
Water infrastructure bills advance
Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly this week announced that three water-related bills made it out of committee this week.
- The Colorado River Indian Tribes Water Resiliency Act would allow tribes along the river to lease a portion of their Colorado River allocation to other customers during the drought emergency.
- The White Mountain Apache Tribe Water Rights Quantification Action would fully fund a drinking water infrastructure Act, which would complete a dam on the Salt River and pipe water from the reservoir to reservation communities. The tribe signed a water rights settlement in 2010, but the Miner Flat Dam and related infrastructure has been plagued by delays and rising costs. The project would provide water to Whiteriver, Fort Apache, Canyon Day, Cedar Creek, Carrizo and Cibecue. Money for the project was included in the $2.5-billion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
- Another bill would fund infrastructure to provide drinking water to implement the Hualapai Tribe Water Rights Settlement Act.
Federal money to cushion water cuts
The Biden Administration has allocated $4 billion in drought relief funds as part of the Inflation Reducation Act, which is mostly focused on an effort to convince California, Arizona and Nevada to reduce their use of water from the Colorado River.
That includes paying farmers and others not to use their share of the water, in hopes of keeping Lake Mead and Lake Powell from dwindling to “dead pool” status. That would lower levels below the outtake tunnels that feed water into the Grand Canyon. Not only could dead pool levels cut off hydroelectric power, but it could damage the siphons, causing long-term problems.
The agreement would pay users about $330 an acre-foot to not use water to which they’re otherwise legally entitled.
If the federal Bureau of Reclamation doesn’t get enough voluntary conservation, it could impose much more drastic cuts. The Bureau directed the states to cut water use by 30%, which comes to as much as 4 million acre-feet annually. So far, the states haven’t been able to agree, which means the federal government will likely impose reductions.
