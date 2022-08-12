ST. JOHNS — Troubled young mother Jocelyn Crystal Baca, 22, admitted again to violating her probation in the Apache County Superior Court on Monday and will go to prison for five years.
This was the second time she has violated the probation she agreed to in order to settle two of several felony drug cases.
The case is noteworthy not only because it underscores the destruction of lives caused by drugs, in this case, methamphetamine, but also because Baca once claimed $10.5 million against Apache County in connection with the premature birth of her baby while she was in the Apache County Jail. Despite a public records request to Apache County about the resolution of the claim, the amount paid, if any, is still unknown to the public.
There were a number of criminal cases filed against Baca in 2017 and 2018 and she resolved all of them with a plea to three charges; specifically, Baca pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of dangerous drugs for sale, a Class 2 felony; criminal damage, a Class 5 felony; and possession or use of a dangerous drug, a Class 4 felony.
Background
Baca was charged on Dec. 21, 2017, with felony criminal damage and for possessing dangerous drugs for sale and drug paraphernalia. She was then 18 years old and was released pending trial. About a month later, on Jan. 17, 2018, law enforcement officers served a warrant on a residence in Springerville in connection with a heroin-for-sale investigation. As a result of that search, on Feb. 2, 2018, authorities filed five new counts against Baca related to possessing drug paraphernalia and once again, for possessing a dangerous drug.
Baca appeared in the Apache County Superior Court on Feb. 26, 2018, for court proceedings on her 2017 charges and was taken into custody for picking up new charges in Springerville while on release from the first case. If the dates from official documents are correct, she was pregnant at the time she was taken into custody.
While she was housed in the Apache County jail, Baca allegedly continued to use drugs. On April 17, 2018, images on a jail surveillance camera sparked an investigation; she was suspected of receiving a quantity of meth hidden in a book which was slid under her cell door by another inmate. Authorities searched the cell and she was found to have a wrapped package of meth hidden in a “rice bag,” according to a detention report. By then, she was about four months pregnant. Baca was charged with prisoner with contraband and once again, possession of a dangerous drug and drug paraphernalia related to the jail investigation.
Around Aug. 1, 2018, Baca went into labor in her jail cell, at about 30 weeks along. Detention staff, including a nurse who traveled in a separate car, placed her in a vehicle and started driving to Show Low. On the way, Baca gave birth to a premature baby, whom records identify as “E.B.”
When born, the baby wasn’t breathing, so the nurse cleared its air passage, saving the baby’s life. Both Baca and baby were airlifted to the Valley for care, and “E.B.” remained hospitalized for two months, says the claim. Baca went back to jail where a few weeks later she once again was in a jail disciplinary hearing and allegedly engaged in assault and disorderly conduct on Aug. 17.
The Apache County Board of Supervisors later recognized detention nurse Destiny Kirk with an award for saving the life of the baby and Baca; detention officer Cpl. Raymond Rhodes received a commendation for his actions therein as well.
Notice of claim
On Jan. 24, 2019, Baca through her Scottsdale lawyer, served a $10.5 million “notice of claim” on the county alerting them to Baca’s intentions to sue the county and some of its employees. When suing a governmental entity, a notice of claim must be served on officials within six months of the incident in question; this allows time for the agency to investigate and evaluate the claim.
The notice of claim alleges callous mistreatment of Baca by jail staff, including the allegation that she was shackled while in labor, which is expressly prohibited by Arizona law. The baby, says the claim, was born with “permanent brain damage” resulting from the baby’s head hitting the floor in the back of a squad car during birth.
Her attorney did not respond to a request about the status of the claim. As stated, a public records request to Apache County produced only Baca’s jail records, but no information about the status of the claim.
Petition to revoke
With regard to the charges for which she was on probation, on Oct. 9, 2018, she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of dangerous drugs for sale, a Class 2 felony; criminal damage, a Class 5 felony; and possession or use of a dangerous drug, a Class 4 felony. She was sentenced to probation with drug treatment, and ordered to pay fines and restitution of approximately $2,682 including $254 to the jail.
It seems she was successful on probation for many months, but on Feb. 22, 2021 the state filed a petition to revoke Baca’s probation, for a number of reasons including her testing positive for meth in January of that year. Also, it is alleged that she recently attempted suicide and was directed by her probation officer to check herself into an in-patient facility. Baca told the officer on Feb. 5 that she had checked into a particular facility, but the officer allegedly discovered that she had not.
Then on Feb. 12 she was instructed to check into a different facility which she allegedly did, but then left the same day against medical advice.
On April 5, 2021, Baca appeared in court and admitted violating one of the terms of her probation regarding treatment. The court noted that she was brought over from the Navajo County Jail — whether that is because of her many troubles while in the Apache County Jail is unknown.
Baca was placed back on probation, which is not that common in Apache County; if fact, Presiding Judge Michael Latham has remarked from time to time that the county simply does not have the resources to continue convicts on probation over and over again. But Baca was not sent to prison then, and was ordered released from jail that day. At the conclusion of the hearing, the super polite Latham, who has a way of getting his points across, stated to Baca, “We wish you luck and hope we don’t see you back in this capacity.”
Unfortunately, a drug test on March 2 of this year came up positive for meth and she was arrested.
Treatment for amphetamine dependence
Meth, as it’s called, is a potent, addictive drug and according to an article titled Time to relapse following treatment for methamphetamine use: a long-term perspective on patterns and predictors by Mary-Lynn Brecht and Diane Herbeck published in the National Library of Medicine National Center for Biotechnology Information in June 2014: Only 23% of meth users maintained abstinence during their entire observed follow-up period, with abstinence durations of 22-90 months, concluding that “Thus, 77% of the sample had relapsed to MA use within their observed follow-up period, ending periods of abstinence of 0-79 months.”
Another study published in The Journal of Clinical and Experimental Neuropsychology found that among the 83 meth-dependent participants, 58 used meth again, an abstinence rate of about 30%.
The statistics do not relieve Baca of blame. She acquired a dependence through voluntary, illegal acts and it appears she did not take advantage of the resources available to her to get clean
But it’s a scourge, and this observation may seem like out of left field, but the plight of mountain goats or bighorn sheep comes to mind. It has been reported in nature magazines that not only humans get destructively compelled to alter their state; some goats and sheep are said to starve to death because they grind their teeth away attempting to ingest “white foam” lichen from rocks for the suspected hallucinogenic properties therein.
With regard to the criminal justice system, the criminal sanction has two goals: Punishment (which brings deterrence to the perp individually and society in general) and rehabilitation. The vast prison industry highlights the emphasis placed on the punishment part of the criminal sentence and advances in medical science may be able to advance the rehabilitative aspect as well. Forward thinkers envision a day when science can block receptors in the brain that react to the chemicals in drugs. The result could be, a person could take all the drugs they want, there won’t be a high. Medical science in virology has made progress in the treatment of COVID-19 and HIV-AIDS by blocking receptors which result in infection. Maybe similar advances could be made in neurology.
In the meantime, Baca is headed to prison for five years because that’s the way it goes, for now.
