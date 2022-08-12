Baca

Jocelyn Baca

 Photo courtesy of ACSO

ST. JOHNS — Troubled young mother Jocelyn Crystal Baca, 22, admitted again to violating her probation in the Apache County Superior Court on Monday and will go to prison for five years.

This was the second time she has violated the probation she agreed to in order to settle two of several felony drug cases.

P555

The headline is wrong. She is not a mom. By the way, where is the baby? And what condition is he in?

