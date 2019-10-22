Springerville — The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests (ASNFs) are holding two additional open house public meetings regarding the Revised Draft Environmental Impact Statement (Revised DEIS) for the Public Motorized Travel Management Plan in Apache, Coconino, Greenlee, and Navajo Counties on the ASNFs.
The open houses provide a means for the ASNFs to share information with the public about the Revised DEIS, discuss the comment process, and answer questions. The public may browse the information as well as speak with the subject matter experts that will be present.
The meetings willbe held in Alpine and Heber/Overgaard.
October 23: Alpine Community Center, 12 County Road 2061 Alpine, AZ 85920, 3:30 pm to 5:30 p.m.
October 24: Heber-Overgaard Fire District, 2061 Lumber Valley Road, Overgaard, AZ 85933 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
For questions and requests regarding this action, including requests for a hard copy of the Revised DEIS, please contact the Travel Management Hotline, 928-333-6267, or send an email to asnftravel@fs.fed.us.
